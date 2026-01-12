Toobit Lowers Entry Barriers with Risk-Free $100,000 Copy Trading Challenge





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its 100,000 USDT Copy Trading Challenge.

Running from January 12 to February 1, 2026, the campaign lowers the barrier for novice traders while rewarding community growth and high-volume participation through three activities:

Activity 1: A Risk-Free Start for Newcomers

Toobit is offering a safety net for the first 1,000 traders who try Copy Trading for the first time. If a trader's initial copy trade results in liquidation, Toobit will provide compensation of up to 100 USDT in Copy Trading Trial Funds, ensuring a stress-free introduction to the exchange.

Activity 2: Referral Rewards

Traders can earn alongside their peers through two referral tiers:

First trade bonus: Both the referrer and the referee receive 10 USDT when the new trader completes a copy trade of at least 100 USDT.

Buddy bonus: Referrers can earn an additional 10% bonus based on the rewards their friends earn during the campaign, creating a collaborative earning environment.

Activity 3: Scaling Rewards for High Volume

Active traders can unlock tiered rewards based on their total trading volume. The higher the volume generated, the greater the payout, with rewards scaling up to 100 USDT in Trial Funds for those reaching the 5,000 USDT threshold.

"Our goal for 2026 is to make expert-led trading accessible to everyone," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Copy trading allows traders to learn from top-tier experts while effectively managing risk. With our 100,000 USDT prize pool and loss-protection for newcomers, there has never been a better time to dive into the market."

Traders looking to participate in the challenge must register on the event page. Full campaign details, including a breakdown of rules, terms, and conditions, are available on the announcement page.

As the social trading platform market scales toward an estimated $3.5 billion value by 2029, copy trading has evolved from a niche tool into a mature and trusted channel for risk management.

The modern trader is increasingly moving away from pure speculation in favor of expert-led strategies to navigate market volatility.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

