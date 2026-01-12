Kahuna Labs Highlights New Constellation Research Report on Frontline Productivity and the Future of AI-Driven Decision Velocity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Labs today announced that it is promoting a newly published Constellation Research “Big Idea” report by founder and principal analyst R “Ray” Wang titled “Augmenting and Accelerating Frontline Productivity: Accelerating Decision Velocity With AI and Automation Through Digital Labor.”

As enterprises move beyond early AI experimentation, leaders are shifting attention from back-office automation to the work that happens closest to customers and operations: the frontline. The report frames “frontline productivity” as an emerging market category focused on increasing decision velocity—equipping frontline teams with AI that can augment judgment, accelerate actions, and improve consistency and quality at scale.

Kahuna Labs, the Frontline Productivity Company, is spotlighting the report because it aligns with the company’s conviction that the next wave of enterprise advantage will come from context-aware AI designed for the “moment of truth,” where decisions are made under pressure, in complex environments, and with real customer impact.

“AI’s real payoff won’t come from novelty features—it will come from changing how decisions get made in the flow of work,” said Sanjeev Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Kahuna Labs. “We’re excited to amplify Ray Wang’s perspective because it captures what we believe is the defining shift of this decade: the frontline is becoming the new engine of performance. The organizations that win will be the ones that build trustable, context-driven AI that helps frontline teams act faster, stay close to their customers, and drive better outcomes.”

In the report, Constellation Research outlines how AI adoption is evolving in stages—from augmentation to acceleration, automation, agents, and ultimately autonomous advisors—and why organizations should treat adoption as an operating model transformation rather than a one-time tool deployment. The report also describes structural changes in the enterprise as digital labor scales, portraying a move away from traditional hierarchies and toward new models of orchestration designed to improve speed, resilience, and accountability.

“Frontline productivity is quickly becoming the next major battleground for competitive advantage,” said R “Ray” Wang, Founder and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “As AI shifts from augmentation to agents and on to autonomous advisors, leaders must focus on decision velocity—building systems that can learn, understand, recommend, act, and refine. The winners will combine machine-scale execution with human accountability, trust, and contextual relevancy—especially in complex frontline environments.”

Kahuna Labs believes this market is emerging at the intersection of three forces: (1) rising complexity in customer-facing and operational work, (2) a new generation of AI capabilities that can reason over context, and (3) the reality that most enterprises cannot rely on generic AI alone to deliver consistent results. The outcome is a new category of platforms purpose-built to operationalize AI safely and effectively in frontline environments—where performance is measured in speed, quality, and trust.

The company will use the report as a conversation starter with customer and industry leaders who are navigating this shift, sharing practical learnings about the capabilities, data foundations, and governance required to turn AI into durable operational improvement.

The Constellation Research report is available at https://www.kahunalabs.ai/documents/view

Kahuna Labs is building an enterprise support intelligence platform designed to unlock frontline productivity with AI—bringing context, reasoning, and decision support to the teams closest to the customer.

Constellation Research is an award-winning Silicon Valley–based research and advisory firm that helps organizations navigate digital disruption through business model transformation and the judicious application of disruptive technologies.

