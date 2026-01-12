WTW Radar integrates with Databricks to simplify and fast-track data sharing

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the launch of the Radar Connector for Databricks, a significant addition to WTW’s market-leading end-to-end insurance analytics and pricing platform. The new integration allows Radar users to connect securely with Databricks - eliminating manual data movement, accelerating analysis and improving governance.

The integration between WTW Radar and Databricks enables Radar to access data by selecting Databricks as a data source and to retrieve data straight from the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform in a single step. After completing their analysis, users can directly transfer results back into Databricks. These activities can also be completed as part of automated processes.

The Radar Connector for Databricks offers a faster, smoother and more efficient solution. The total turnaround time for a data update can now be completed within minutes, resulting in a significant efficiency gain.

Chris Halliday, Senior Director in WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology practice, said: “The integration of Radar with Databricks gives a more efficient experience for insurers. Combining this with Radar’s existing capability to deploy Databricks machine learning models means Radar users can benefit from Databricks’ data and AI infrastructure capabilities.”

Marcela Granados, Global Head of Insurance, Databricks, said: “With Databricks, insurers can unify all their data - structured or unstructured - into a single, governed environment ready for Radar analysis. This integration turns that data into immediate, actionable insights by connecting Radar’s advanced pricing models directly to Databricks Agent Bricks with unified governance powered by Unity Catalog. The result is faster decisions, stronger compliance and the agility to innovate confidently in a highly regulated industry.”

With Databricks, insurers can ingest and prepare data from any source, manage data quality and lineage through Unity Catalog, and apply AI-driven insights across the business. Radar outputs can then flow back into Databricks for enterprise-wide sharing, visualisation and exploration through tools like AI/BI Genie and Agent Bricks. Together, WTW and Databricks are enabling insurers to unify their data, analytics and AI - creating a secure, governed and intelligent ecosystem that powers faster, smarter pricing decisions.

About Radar

Smarter insights. Better results. Delivered faster.

Radar is a complete, end-to-end analytics and model deployment solution. It was built specifically for insurers by insurance experts and continually enhanced through ongoing investment, development, and innovation.

Radar delivers proprietary machine learning algorithms, real-time decision-making, regulatory reporting, speed, and ease of deployment.

Radar is part of WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business, which serves the insurance industry with a powerful combination of advisory services and leading-edge technology. Its mission is to innovate and transform insurance and deliver solutions that help clients better select, finance, and manage risk and capital.

We work with clients of all sizes globally, including most of the world’s leading insurance groups. Over 1,000 client companies use our specialist insurance software on six continents. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we continually strive to be a partner and employer of choice to the insurance industry.

