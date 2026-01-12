Channelscaler More than Doubles Year-Over-Year Pipeline Growth for Partners in 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channelscaler, the category-defining platform for modern partner ecosystems, announced a strong finish to 2025. From expanding its leadership team and making strategic investments in AI-driven innovation to more than doubling year-over-year pipeline growth for its partners, Channelscaler continued to empower mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide to scale their partner ecosystems.

“Looking back at 2025, Channelscaler has made notable strides in strengthening our focus on customer success,” said Brian Martin, CEO, Channelscaler. “The investments we have made in our people, our platform, and technology are now supporting our clients in increasing adoption, engagement, and partner collaboration, while also enabling them to enter new markets, accelerate growth, and improve partner profitability.”

Expanded Leadership Team Emphasizes Growth, Innovation, and Customer Success

In 2025, Channelscaler welcomed new members to its leadership team, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation that has resulted in some partners increasing their year-over-year pipeline by as much as 200%.

Rounding out its executive leadership team, also comprised of Brian Martin, CEO; Kenneth Fox, Founder and Chief Technology Officer; and Balaji Subramanian, Chief Partnership Officer, the appointments include:

Chris Walker, CFO. Chris is a skilled finance professional with a strong track record of growing SaaS companies. He aligns financial strategies with Channelscaler's goals to boost growth and deliver value to customers and investors. Previously at Litmus Software, he led key growth projects and acquisitions. His background includes raising capital, M&A, and expanding internationally.

Pam Erlichman, Senior Vice President of Marketing. With over 25 years of experience in marketing and technology, Pam specializes in growing brands and driving results. Before Channelscaler, she served as CMO and Chief Evangelist at Jebbit, positioning the company as a leader in zero-party data. She also played a key role in Datalogix's $1.2B sale to Oracle and led global marketing at Oracle Data Cloud until 2018. Earlier in her career, Pam held leadership roles at Digitas, where she managed strategic relationships with top brands such as Delta, AT&T, and FedEx.

Ross French, Vice President of Customer Success. Ross brings more than a decade of experience in scaling customer organizations within high-growth technology and SaaS companies to Channelscaler, where he is responsible for managing the post-sales customer experience. Throughout his career, Ross has built and led global post-sales teams across complex enterprise environments and held senior leadership roles at companies including Yext, Talon.One, and Optum Financial.

Jason Moore, Vice President of Sales. Bringing over 15 years of SaaS go-to-market expertise. He previously served as Chief Sales Officer at ChurnZero, where he increased revenue 20x from Series A onward. Jason's experience includes building global sales teams at Collage Group and Zignal Labs, as well as leadership roles at Vocus (now Cision). He also co-heads the Washington, DC chapter of Pavilion, mentoring over 200 revenue leaders.

Industry Recognition and Strategic Rebrand Enhance Market Presence

Other key milestones in 2025 include Channelscaler being positioned as a leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment.

Additionally, following the successful 2024 merger of Allbound and Channel Mechanics, the rebranding to Channelscaler unified the strengths and expertise of both entities, symbolizing a shared vision for the future of partner program execution: intelligent, integrated, and built to scale.

AI-Driven Technology Innovation Delivers a Competitive Advantage

Recognizing that the effectiveness of artificial intelligence depends on a strong data foundation often lacking in partner technology stacks, Channelscaler also expanded its platform in 2025 to include AI-driven tools, such as document intelligence for reward validation and an AI Deal Registration Agent.

“AI is transforming vendor and partner collaboration, and channel leaders must not only recognize AI's potential but also figure out how to harness it to drive innovation, stand out from competitors, and achieve results,” said Kenneth Fox, Founder and CTO, Channelscaler. “Channelscaler’s vision is to make AI operational, measurable, and purpose-built for partner program automation.”

In 2025, Channelscaler also added new modules for automated lead distribution, an enhanced partner locator, and a new partner application management platform, further boosting engagement and efficiency.

About Channelscaler

Channelscaler is the category-defining platform built to make enterprise partner ecosystems easier to run, faster to scale, and dramatically more profitable. Born from the union of Channel Mechanics and Allbound, Channelscaler combines best-in-class PRM, partner program automation, and AI-driven intelligence into a single, modular system.

Global enterprises, including SAP, Broadcom, Cisco, HP Inc., and Box, use Channelscaler to simplify every step of the partner journey — from onboarding and engagement to incentives, renewals, and tiering. The platform delivers real-time performance visibility and consistent, scalable revenue outcomes.

