TextOre and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Advanced Open Source Intelligence Solutions to the Public Sector

FAIRFAX, Va., and RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextOre, Inc., Transforming OSINT into Actionable Insights, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as TextOre’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative OSINT services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We’re happy to partner with Carahsoft to make advanced OSINT capabilities more accessible across the Public Sector,” said Dr. Robert Stewart, CEO of TextOre. “Carahsoft’s deep relationships and proven expertise in Government services and technology distribution will help us deliver critical insights that strengthen national security and support informed decision-making.”

TextOre delivers cutting-edge OSINT solutions, empowering Government, defense and intelligence agencies to enhance situational awareness and make timely, data-driven decisions. The company’s core offerings span national security intelligence, geopolitical intelligence and data and risk intelligence, providing real-time insights into emerging threats, influence operations and strategic developments worldwide. TextOre’s language-enabled subject-matter and regional experts employ advanced research and AI-enabled analytics to uncover critical information hidden in open source and foreign-language data, turning complexity into actionable intelligence.

“TextOre harnesses multiple data sources to equip Government agencies with essential, actionable intelligence,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Leveraging AI-enabled technology, TextOre delivers in-depth analysis to enhance situational awareness. We look forward to working with TextOre and our reseller partners to bring its modern OSINT solutions to the Public Sector.”

TextOre’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or TextOre@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar, “TextOre’s Directory of PRC Military Leadership,” to learn more about the newly released 2025 Directory of PRC Military Leadership. Explore TextOre’s solutions here.

About TextOre

Founded in 2000, TextOre, Inc. is an open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions provider with deep expertise in international security and geopolitics, media monitoring and analysis, influence and interference operations, leadership and organization tracking, and geospatial and network analysis. Our work for clients spans multiple areas and languages across the globe. Our language-enabled subject-matter experts (SMEs) exploit social and edited media, state-of-the-art technologies, and advanced analytics to find and synthesize relevant intelligence for clients in law enforcement, defense, and the intelligence community. We also deliver OSINT-based business insights, competitive intelligence, due diligence research, and political risk analysis to Fortune 500 companies focused on protecting and advancing their brand, reputation, leadership, products, and services. Visit us at https://www.carahsoft.com/textore.

Patrick Little/COO

(703) 599-3014

plittle@textore.net

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for OSINT, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com