JA Development & Construction Secures Multi-Year Development Partnership in Bastrop, Texas

BASTROP, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JA Development & Construction, acquired last year by Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX), announced today that it has secured a multi-year development agreement in Bastrop, Texas, establishing the company as a long-term construction and maintenance partner supporting the ongoing expansion of one of the largest technology companies in the world.

The agreement covers ongoing site maintenance, infrastructure support, and new construction activities, placing JA Development & Construction directly within a development environment defined by scale, precision, and long-term growth. The work is structured to support active operations today while enabling future expansion, creating a durable pipeline of work over multiple years.

This partnership represents a step-change in the company’s operating profile, significantly expanding contracted backlog and providing long-term revenue visibility tied to one of the most active development corridors in the United States. As work advances across phased construction cycles, management expects meaningful revenue growth, improved margins through scale, and sustained demand for skilled labor and project execution.

“Opportunities like this aren’t awarded — they’re earned over time,” said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of JA Development & Construction. “This engagement reflects years of consistent execution, trust built in the field, and our ability to operate inside complex environments where performance matters every single day. We see this as the foundation of a long runway, not a one-off project.”

Bastrop continues to emerge as a critical hub for large-scale infrastructure and advanced operations, driven by sustained investment from global enterprises. JA Development & Construction’s role spans maintenance continuity, phased development, and future build-outs, positioning the company to grow alongside the site as expansion accelerates.

Management believes this agreement enhances operational leverage, strengthens workforce utilization, and positions the company for additional multi-year engagements with enterprise-level clients seeking dependable partners capable of delivering at scale.

Due to confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements, specific counterparties, project locations, and financial terms cannot be disclosed at this time. Additional updates will be provided as permitted under applicable disclosure requirements.

About JA Development & Construction

JA Development & Construction is a full-service construction and development firm specializing in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The company delivers construction, maintenance, and long-term development solutions across Texas, supporting high-growth regions and large-scale operating environments.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. is a diversified operating company focused on building and scaling businesses in construction, development, and infrastructure-related sectors. The Company’s strategy emphasizes disciplined growth, operational transparency, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains “forward-looking information,” including “future oriented financial information” and “financial outlook,” under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements.

Forward-looking statements are provided to give potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

