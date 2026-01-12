SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) Issues CEO Letter to Shareholders

Knoxville, TN, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC), a leading AI technology company delivering multimodal safety solutions across education, healthcare, transportation, and correctional facilities, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott M. Boruff has issued a comprehensive Letter to Shareholders outlining the Company’s 2025 milestones and 2026 uplisting progress

“2025 was a transformational year for SafeSpace Global, and our operational momentum remains exceptionally strong,” said Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer. “We are entering 2026 with the strongest foundation in our company’s history.”

The link to the full Letter to Shareholders from CEO Scott M. Boruff, is attached below.

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal artificial intelligence safety, security, and situational awareness software solutions. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‑looking statements.

These forward‑looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, growth plans, market opportunities, anticipated financial performance, expected timing and outcome of the Company’s uplisting efforts, leadership transitions, product development, partnership activities, and other statements regarding future operations, performance, or results. Forward‑looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward‑looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: changes in economic or market conditions; the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy; the timing and success of product deployments and customer adoption; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks related to regulatory compliance and reporting obligations; the outcome of the Company’s efforts to uplist to a national securities exchange; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com

Attachment