DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/10 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Regulated information

Paris, January 12, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/10 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: January 5 to January 9, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total
volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Jan-26NL0015001W4930 86612,9902XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Jan-26NL0015001W4919 96512,9517DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Jan-26NL0015001W4950012,7300TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Jan-26NL0015001W4936 00412,9968XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Jan-26NL0015001W4919 99612,9878DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO857-Jan-26NL0015001W4931 10013,1981XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO857-Jan-26NL0015001W4924 90013,1505DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO857-Jan-26NL0015001W494 00013,1063TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-Jan-26NL0015001W4937 24212,7871XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-Jan-26NL0015001W4920 63812,7765DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-Jan-26NL0015001W494 12012,7103TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Jan-26NL0015001W4935 89112,7505XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Jan-26NL0015001W4925 10912,7363DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Jan-26NL0015001W494 00012,7400TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

