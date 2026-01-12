Regulated information
Paris, January 12, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/10 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: January 5 to January 9, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total
volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|30 866
|12,9902
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|19 965
|12,9517
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|500
|12,7300
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|36 004
|12,9968
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|19 996
|12,9878
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|7-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|31 100
|13,1981
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|7-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|24 900
|13,1505
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|7-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 000
|13,1063
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|8-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|37 242
|12,7871
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|8-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|20 638
|12,7765
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|8-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 120
|12,7103
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|35 891
|12,7505
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|25 109
|12,7363
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 000
|12,7400
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
