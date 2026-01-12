Dalfen Industrial Acquires Two-Building, Multi-Tenant Portfolio in Chicago, IL

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial is pleased to announce the acquisition of a two-building, multi-tenant industrial portfolio totaling 56,000 square feet located in Chicago’s top-performing O’Hare submarket at 801–823 & 808 Central Avenue, Wood Dale, IL. The transaction was sourced through a long-standing relationship with Colliers.

The properties are 66% leased, reflecting a great value opportunity within a submarket where the vacancy rate is just 2.9%, and is home to 7 tenants with suite sizes ranging from approximately 3,000 to 7,000 square feet. The buildings feature five dock-high doors and six drive-in doors, making the asset well suited for a diverse tenant base.

Strategically located, the portfolio offers premier access to I-90, I-290, and I-294, as well as close proximity to O’Hare International Airport. The O’Hare submarket serves as a centralized distribution hub for major logistics and e-commerce users, with notable nearby tenants including Amazon and FedEx.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy of targeting well-located, functional industrial assets that offer both current income and upside through lease-up,” said Michael Cohen, Head of Acquisitions at Dalfen Industrial. “With historically low vacancy in the O’Hare submarket and strong demand for small-bay space, we see a compelling opportunity to enhance value while meeting the needs of local and regional tenants.”

Christine Moore, Market Officer, added, “This deal represents Dalfen Industrial’s focus on acquiring quality small to mid-bay buildings located in infill markets such as Chicago’s premier O’Hare submarket. We look to scale our holdings by acquiring similar product types and continue growing Dalfen’s footprint across the Midwest.”

About Dalfen Industrial

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. The company focuses on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution facilities, owning and operating over 55 million square feet of premier industrial properties nationwide. For more information, visit www.dalfen.com.

