Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaching V1 Protocol Launch and Reaches Over 18,800 Holders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol under development, has reported progress toward its Version 1 (V1) deployment as participation figures surpass 18,800 holders. The update follows a series of statements shared by the Mutuum Finance team through its official X account, referencing completed security review work and preparations for an initial release on Ethereum’s Sepolia testnet ahead of a planned mainnet rollout.





V1 testnet deployment preparations

The Mutuum Finance team has stated that V1 is being prepared for release on the Sepolia testnet, which is intended to provide an initial environment for users to access the protocol’s core functionality before mainnet finalization. In an update shared on X, the team stated: “We’re preparing the V1 release on Sepolia testnet, then finalizing for Mainnet. Launch timing coming shortly.”

According to the project’s communications, the V1 release is expected to include key components such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, Liquidator Bot, and other supporting modules. The project has also indicated that early support is expected to include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use cases.

Mutuum Finance has also referenced third-party security work as part of its V1 preparation. In a separate statement shared via its official X account, the team said: “HalbornSecurity has completed the independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s V1 lending & borrowing protocol.” The project has additionally stated that its token smart contract audit was completed by CertiK .

Presale participation

Mutuum Finance reports that its token distribution remains in an active presale stage and that participation has grown to over 18,800 holders. The project also states that funds raised have exceeded $19.7M and that presale token sales have surpassed 825 million MUTM. Mutuum Finance lists a total supply of 4B MUTM, with 45.5% allocated to the presale, or approximately 1.82B tokens.

The project indicates that the presale is structured into multiple phases with fixed token prices and allocations. According to Mutuum Finance, the current presale phase is Phase 7, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The project has also stated a $0.06 listing price.





The Mutuum Finance team has also reported an update related to presale participation methods. According to the project, card purchases have been implemented, and a step-by-step guide was shared on the official X account to support users who may be less familiar with cryptocurrency transfers and on-chain purchase workflows.

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap outlines development milestones in phases. The project states that Phase 1 has been completed , and that Phase 2 is currently underway with a limited number of remaining tasks. The team has also indicated that development is progressing toward Phase 3.

In Phase 4 of its roadmap, it is indicated that the team is planning to launch the token at the same time as the platform, which could lead to potential listings on major exchanges. Usually such moves increase the probability that token price will increase significantly.

Mutuum Finance reports that its V1 lending and borrowing protocol is nearing an initial deployment on Ethereum’s Sepolia testnet, with mainnet finalization planned thereafter. The project has also reported participation figures exceeding 18,800 holders and shared presale and distribution metrics, alongside security-related updates that include a completed Halborn audit of the V1 protocol and a completed CertiK audit of the token smart contract.