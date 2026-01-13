Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $19.7M in Funds With Halborn Security Audit Finalized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The steady rise of new decentralized finance protocols has drawn traders toward early-stage projects that combine funding strength with product development. One of the names now appearing in that discussion is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) . The project continues to move through its roadmap while attracting capital, new holders, and security validation. With the Halborn audit finalized and presale allocations advancing, attention around the token has grown in recent weeks.





MUTM Funding Milestone Surpassed

Mutuum Finance confirmed that its presale fundraising has now exceeded $19.7 million. This figure is notable for a protocol that has not yet launched its V1 markets. Early funding rounds are often seen as product confidence indicators. The capital raised will support development, operational scaling, and user onboarding once public markets open.

Participation in the presale has also expanded. More than 18,800 wallets currently hold MUTM. This level of distribution is uncommon for a protocol prior to deployment. It signals interest from retail and larger participants rather than isolated early investors. With liquidity pools and borrowing markets planned, broader holder distribution is considered an advantage.

Allocation and Pricing Structure

The MUTM token has a total supply of 4 billion units. Of that total, 45.5% is allocated to the presale, which equals roughly 1.82 billion tokens. The presale has sold over 825 million tokens so far, meaning less than half of the full allocation remains available at the current stages.

The presale uses a tiered pricing model. Each phase sells a fixed amount of tokens at a set price. Once that allocation is reached, the next tier opens at a higher price. The token now trades near $0.04 in the current phase. The confirmed launch price is $0.06, placing early buyers at a defined advantage if the token reaches that level.

The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, MUTM has recorded a 300% increase to the current price stage. Participants from Phase 1 would see a 500% MUTM appreciation as long as the token hits its launch price. This progression has attracted new capital, especially from investors seeking cheaper cryptocurrency opportunities with room for further growth ahead of utility deployment.





Participation Infrastructure and User Incentives

Mutuum Finance has also built participation tools that keep the presale active. A 24-hour leaderboard rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This system keeps allocation turnover high and encourages consistent engagement rather than a single round of buying.

The project has integrated card payment support, which allows users to purchase MUTM without complex exchange flows. This removes friction for retail buyers who may not hold stablecoins or who are new to DeFi presales. Lower entry friction often increases the total holder count and broadens the investor mix.

Whale allocations have also been reported. A recent purchase of approximately $115,000 was confirmed in the current phase. Such allocations are typically interpreted as confidence signals, since whales tend to enter tokens with clear launch pricing and defined product roadmaps. With Phase 7 approaching sellout, larger players appear to be positioning ahead of the next pricing tier.

Security Audit Completed With Halborn

Security has become one of the most important variables for lending protocols. Mutuum Finance finalized an independent audit with Halborn Security, a well-known firm in crypto code review. The audit examined collateral handling, interest logic, liquidation mechanics, and other risk components. These are core functions for lending systems because they manage real funds under volatile market conditions.

In addition to the Halborn review, Mutuum Finance received a 90/100 Token Scan score from CertiK. The protocol also launched a $50,000 bug bounty, which allows external researchers to identify vulnerabilities before V1 deployment. This layered approach gives investors a clearer picture of the project’s readiness. Many institutions and whales do not allocate to DeFi projects until at least one audit has been completed. Mutuum Finance has now checked that box.

What the Protocol Is Preparing to Launch

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending and borrowing ecosystem. The system includes dual market structures, mtTokens for deposit tracking and yield, collateralized borrowing, and interest rate mechanics that adjust to market conditions.

The protocol supports Loan-to-Value (LTV) rules and liquidation pathways that protect lender liquidity during volatility. These are core design features found in established DeFi lending systems.

According to the project's official X account, V1 will launch on Ethereum Sepolia testnet before mainnet activation. This V1 deployment will introduce collateral posting, lending pools, interest distribution, and liquidation logic in a live environment. Once this phase begins, the protocol will generate usage data that traders can evaluate. In DeFi, usage data often drives valuation more than narratives.

With the presale entering later phases, the Halborn audit finalized, whale allocations increasing, and V1 approaching testnet deployment, Mutuum Finance has entered a visibility stage that many early-stage protocols never reach. The combination of funding, security, distribution, and roadmap execution has shifted attention toward the launch window.