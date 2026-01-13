Orthopedic Devices Market 2031 Outlook Shows 4.6 % CAGR as Joint Replacement and Trauma Care Demand Rises: 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the orthopedic devices market size is valued at USD 62.89 billion in 2026, and is projected to surpass USD 78.89 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, increasing sports and trauma injuries, and expanding demand for joint reconstruction and spinal procedures. The orthopedic devices market continues to evolve as healthcare providers focus on restoring mobility, reducing pain, and improving long-term patient outcomes.

Orthopedic devices play a critical role in the treatment of conditions affecting bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles. Demand is strengthening as surgeons increasingly adopt advanced fixation systems, joint implants, and minimally invasive surgical techniques. Continuous improvements in biomaterials, implant design, and surgical instrumentation are enhancing durability, precision, and recovery outcomes, supporting broader clinical adoption.

Orthopedic Devices Market Trends and Insights

Rising Adoption of Joint Reconstruction Procedures

Joint replacement procedures, particularly for knees and hips, are increasing globally due to aging demographics and higher incidence of degenerative joint diseases. Orthopedic device manufacturers are introducing anatomically designed implants and patient-specific solutions to improve surgical accuracy and post-operative performance.

Advancements in Minimally Invasive and Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Technological advancements in surgical navigation, robotics, and minimally invasive techniques are driving orthopedic devices market growth. These innovations help reduce surgical trauma, shorten hospital stays, and support faster rehabilitation, fueling demand for next-generation orthopedic devices.

Orthopedic Devices Market Share by Region

North America holds a leading position in the global orthopedic devices market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high procedure volumes, and strong adoption of innovative orthopedic technologies. Favorable reimbursement policies and the presence of major medical device manufacturers further support market growth across the region.

Europe represents a significant market, supported by an aging population, well-established healthcare systems, and increasing focus on joint replacement and trauma care. Countries across Western Europe continue to adopt advanced orthopedic implants and surgical technologies to improve patient outcomes.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a growth region as healthcare access expands, awareness of orthopedic treatments increases, and investments in hospital and surgical infrastructure accelerate. Rising medical tourism and growing demand for cost-effective orthopedic procedures are also contributing to a positive orthopedic devices market forecast for the region.

Orthopedic Devices Industry Segmentation Insights

By Product Type



Joint Replacement Implants

Knee Implants

Hip Implants

Shoulder Implants



Ankle Implants

Spinal Implants

Fusion Devices

Non-fusion Devices



Trauma Fixation Devices

Plates & Screws

Intramedullary Nails

External Fixators

Sports Medicine Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Soft-Tissue Repair Implants

Orthobiologics

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Stem-Cell Therapy Products

Other Product Type

By Technology

Conventional Implants

3-D Printed Patient-specific Implants

Robotic-Assisted & Navigation Systems

Smart Sensor-Enabled Implants

AI-Driven Planning & Measurement Tools

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Orthopedic Clinics

Home & Rehabilitation Settings

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-orthopedic-devices-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

Competition Outlook

The global orthopedic devices industry is moderately competitive, with established medical device manufacturers and specialized orthopedic companies operating worldwide. Competitive strategies focus on product innovation, development of advanced implant materials, expansion of surgical technology portfolios, and strategic collaborations with healthcare providers to strengthen clinical adoption.

Major companies include:

Smith & Nephew PLC

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Inc

Medtronic

