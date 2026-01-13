Trex® Launches Refuge™ Ignition-Resistant Decking with Class A Flame Spread Performance

WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company [NYSE: TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing, today announced the limited launch of Trex® Refuge™ Decking – an ignition-resistant PVC decking line performance-engineered for use in select regions with heightened fire-safety requirements. Designed to meet stringent building codes while maintaining aesthetics, the new cellular PVC offering combines advanced fire performance with the thoughtful design, durability and low-maintenance benefits that are hallmarks of the Trex brand.

Third-party tested to the industry’s most rigorous standards, Trex Refuge decking resists ignition and slows flame spread, outperforming traditional wood decking*. The line meets ASTM E84 Class A Flame Spread requirements and complies with IWUIC ASTM E2768 Ignition Resistance Standards, making it approved for installation in fire-prone and Wildland-Urban Interface-protected areas (WUI)**.

“At Trex, our performance-engineered strategy is an innovation roadmap to address real-world consumer needs across diverse environments, including SunComfortable™ heat mitigation technology, submersible marine applications, and now dry, fire-prone conditions,” said Adam Zambanini, EVP, COO of Trex Company. “With Trex Refuge, homeowners gain a code-compliant fire solution that combines style, performance, and the trusted peace of mind associated with Trex.”

Manufactured in the United States, Trex Refuge decking features a refined, wire-brushed grain pattern and is available in two hues, each crafted to capture the natural beauty of their namesake landscapes:

Point Reyes – a misty coastal grey with cool undertones and refined grain inspired by rugged western shorelines.

– a misty coastal grey with cool undertones and refined grain inspired by rugged western shorelines. Martis Valley – a light, sun-washed beige with soft golden undertones and a clean, contemporary finish.

Trex Refuge decking is offered in 1"x16' and 1"x20' lengths with solid, square-edge profiles for strength and design flexibility. The boards are compatible with existing Trex® Fascia options and can be installed using Trex Hideaway® Fasteners and color-matched plugs.

Engineered for long-term performance, Trex Refuge decking resists fading, staining and scratching and will not rot, warp or splinter. Like all Trex decking, it requires no sanding, staining or sealing. Adding further confidence and appeal, Trex Refuge is backed by a 50-year Limited Residential Warranty***.

“Fire-rated decking expands where and how builders can design outdoor spaces while helping them stand out in a competitive market,” added Zambanini. “Trex Refuge allows our partners to deliver code-compliant designs that meet safety standards without sacrificing beauty or performance.”

Trex Refuge is available only in select regions. To confirm availability, use the Where To Buy tool or connect with your local distributor or dealer. For more information, visit Trex.com.

*Pressure treated lumber, cedar and redwood that is not treated with optional fire-retardant chemicals.

**Subject to local codes; consult with your builder/inspector.

***For full details, see the Trex Limited Warranties at Trex.com/customer-support/trex-owners/warranty.

ABOUT TREX COMPANY

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026). The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

