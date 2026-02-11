Trex® Named “America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking”

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust isn’t given – it’s earned, year after year. Trex®, the world’s #1 brand of wood-alternative composite decking and deck railing, has once again been named “2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking,” by Lifestory Research. The recognition marks the sixth consecutive year the brand has earned top honors in its category.

“For homeowners making long-term investments in their homes and outdoor spaces, trust matters,” said Jodi Lee, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Trex. “Over the past 30+ years, Trex has built a legacy of trust with our customers by consistently delivering industry-leading products and an unwavering commitment to service and sustainability. That makes this type of accolade especially meaningful because it goes beyond product performance and reflects how our brand and products make consumers feel – both during the purchase process and over time.”

For more than a decade, the America’s Most Trusted study has actively measured how trust influences consumer purchasing decisions. The study now evaluates trust across more than 75 housing-related product categories. For the 2026 rankings, Lifestory Research surveyed nearly 4,000 Americans over a 12-month period to determine category leaders.

Trex continues to set the standard for trust in outdoor decking. For the sixth consecutive year, the brand earned the highest rating among the industry’s most popular decking options and remains the only decking brand to receive top honors every year since the category was introduced in 2021. In the latest survey, Trex led all nine outdoor decking brands in reviews and satisfaction scores and stood alone as the only brand to earn a maximum five-star trust rating – outpacing its closest competitors, which earned just three stars.

“Earning America’s Most Trusted recognition six years in a row is exceptionally rare, particularly in a competitive category like outdoor decking,” said Eric Snider, President and Chief Research Officer for Lifestory Research. “What truly sets Trex apart is not just the consistency of its wins, but the level of separation it continues to demonstrate over other brands. That kind of sustained, five-star trust signals deep emotional confidence from consumers and reflects a brand that consistently delivers on quality, performance, and long-term value.”

Since the mid-1990s, Trex has invented and revolutionized the composite decking category with its lineup of performance-engineered, low-maintenance, eco-friendly products that have fundamentally changed the way people live outdoors. In addition to its high-performance composite decking and railing, Trex’s industry-leading product portfolio includes deck drainage, deck lighting, outdoor kitchen components, fencing, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, outdoor furniture, and more – all marketed under the trusted Trex® brand.

“Trust is everything,” added Lee. “Shoppers want brands they can believe in – ones built on integrity and long-term performance. We’re proud to earn that trust by consistently exceeding expectations.”

For more information, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, deck lighting, outdoor kitchen components, fencing, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026). The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

