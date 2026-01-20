Trex Expands Its Value-Driven Enhance® Decking Line With Two New Heat-Mitigating*, On-Trend Colors

WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, is expanding its wood conversion-focused Trex Enhance® decking line with two new on-trend colors: Pebble Beach and Golden Hour. Both feature the brand’s exclusive SunComfortable™ heat-mitigating* technology, bringing this advanced performance to a wider range of homeowners and professionals.

“Homeowners today expect outdoor materials that look beautiful, perform reliably and make their spaces more enjoyable,” said Jodi Lee, senior vice president of marketing for Trex Company. “With Pebble Beach and Golden Hour, we’re making our most advanced heat-mitigating* technology accessible to more consumers. These boards deliver the authentic beauty of wood with the hallmark performance, low maintenance and installation ease that define Trex – all at an attainable price point that will convert potential wood-buyers to Trex decking.”

Modern Hues, Smart Design

Engineered to compete with wood decking, Trex Enhance decking combines the durability and ease of composite material with the affordability of pressure-treated lumber. A strategically scalloped profile reduces weight for easier handling and faster installation compared to solid profile deck boards, while helping to keep costs down.

The newest additions to the Enhance line introduce two nature-inspired colors that balance timeless appeal with contemporary design flexibility:

– Joining the Enhance Basics line, this soft, weathered gray evokes the look of smooth pebbles shaped by sand and surf. Its relaxed coastal aesthetic and natural-looking wood-grain like finish create a refined, effortless vibe. Golden Hour – Part of the Enhance Naturals collection, this sun-kissed golden hue with warm coconut-brown undertones captures the soft glow of late-afternoon light. It offers a welcoming, elevated look that complements both modern and traditional outdoor spaces.



Both new colors feature SunComfortable technology, which reflects solar energy to reduce heat absorption*, keeping deck surfaces cooler than composite products without this technology.

*NOTE: Trex SunComfortable decking stays cooler than original Trex boards, but like all decking, it will get hot in direct sun on hot days, especially darker colors. On such days, care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

“Heat-mitigating innovations are no longer a luxury – they’re an expectation for anyone creating a livable outdoor space,” added Lee. “For contractors, these new offerings deliver the aesthetics, enhanced performance and added value that today’s homeowners are seeking.”

Sustainable Strength and Lasting Beauty

Like all Trex decking, Enhance boards are made from up to 95% recycled and reclaimed materials and feature the brand’s proprietary outer shell for superior durability and protection against fading, staining and scratching***. They won’t rot, warp or splinter and upkeep is practically hassle-free with no sanding, staining or sealing required. Just an occasional cleaning with soap and water is all that is needed to keep boards looking like new for decades**. For added assurance, Trex Enhance decking is backed by a 25-year Limited Residential Warranty that includes Fade & Stain***.

The new Golden Hour and Pebble Beach colors are available now in 12-, 16- and 20-foot grooved profiles; 16- and 20-foot square-edge boards; and 8- and 12-foot fascia boards. Both new additions are accompanied by color match plugs and screws.

To learn more about Trex Enhance decking and explore the complete portfolio of Trex outdoor living products, visit Trex.com.

**For full details, see the Trex Care and Cleaning Guide at Trex.com/customer-support/trex-owners/care-and-cleaning

***For full details, see the Trex Limited Warranties at Trex.com/customer-support/trex-owners/warranty

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, deck lighting, outdoor kitchen components, fencing, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026). The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

Contact: Corinne Racine or Rachel Izsak

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

cracine@lcwa.com or rizsak@lcwa.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/684f0ed0-3bc6-43f9-b4ba-679ba6914770