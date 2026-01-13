ESW Launches Copilot Ascend™, a Microsoft AI Training Program Designed to Build Real Workforce Capability





NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESW today announced the launch of Copilot Ascend™, a proprietary Microsoft Copilot and AI training program designed to help organizations confidently adopt AI across their workforce. The program focuses on practical skill development, real-world workflows, and role-based enablement so employees can turn Microsoft Copilot into everyday productivity gains.

https://www.eswcompany.com/copilot-training-for-groups-of-employees/

Copilot Ascend™ addresses this gap by combining instructor-led training, hands-on exercises, and adoption guidance tailored to how teams actually work.

“AI does not create value on its own,” said Russell Kommer, CEO of ESW. “People do. Copilot Ascend was built to help organizations move past experimentation and into confident, consistent use of Microsoft Copilot across their teams.”

A Structured Approach to Copilot Enablement

Copilot Ascend™ is delivered by Microsoft Certified Trainers and is available both remotely and on site. The program is designed to support organizations at different stages of AI maturity and is aligned with ESW’s broader Microsoft services practice.

Training components include:

Role-based Copilot instruction for staff, managers, and executives

Hands-on workshops focused on real Microsoft 365 workflows

Practical guidance for Copilot usage in Word, Excel, Teams, Outlook, and Power Platform

Executive and leadership sessions focused on AI adoption and decision support

Adoption strategies that reinforce confidence and consistent usage



More details on ESW’s training services are available at: https://www.eswcompany.com/service/microsoft-remote-and-on-site-training/

Built for HR, IT, and Business Leaders

Copilot Ascend™ is designed to support multiple stakeholders:

HR leaders seeking to equip employees with practical AI skills while supporting engagement and retention

By focusing on people and process alongside technology, Copilot Ascend™ helps organizations realize value faster and more consistently.

About ESW

ESW is a US-based Microsoft partner specializing in Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, AI-driven automation, and workforce enablement. Through consulting, automation, and training services, ESW helps organizations modernize operations and build durable technology capabilities.

Learn more at https://www.eswcompany.com.

