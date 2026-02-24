ESW Expands ExcelHelp.com to Deliver Microsoft Excel, Copilot, and AI Training Nationwide





NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESW announced today the continued growth of ExcelHelp.com, its national Microsoft training and automation brand focused on delivering instructor-led Excel, Copilot, and AI training & consulting for modern organizations.

As companies invest heavily in Microsoft 365 and AI tools, many struggle to ensure employees are using them effectively. ExcelHelp.com helps close that gap through structured, hands-on group training designed to improve real productivity across departments.

“Software alone does not drive results. Skilled employees do,” said Russell Kommer, CEO of ESW. “ExcelHelp.com ensures teams are confident, capable, and able to apply Microsoft tools in ways that directly impact performance.”

ExcelHelp.com delivers live, instructor-led training both remotely and on site across the United States. Programs are led by Microsoft Certified Trainers and tailored to real-world workflows.

Training offerings include:

Microsoft Excel training from beginner through advanced

Copilot and AI training & agents inside Excel, Word, Outlook, and Teams

PowerPoint and Outlook productivity workshops

Custom group training designed around company data and processes

In addition to training, ExcelHelp.com provides Excel automation and consulting services under the ESW umbrella. Organizations can combine workforce training with:

Custom Excel development and automation

VBA, Python, Add-in and macro solutions

Database design and reporting

Microsoft 365 workflow optimization

This blended approach allows companies to improve employee capability while modernizing critical reporting and operational systems.

ExcelHelp.com training programs are frequently used by HR and learning leaders seeking structured upskilling, finance teams managing complex reporting, and operations leaders focused on efficiency and accuracy.

Training is available nationwide in remote, on site, or hybrid formats.

