ESW Launches MissionReady365™ to Accelerate Microsoft 365 Staffing for Government Projects





NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESW today announced MissionReady365™, a specialized service that enables government agencies and contractors to rapidly deploy experienced, full-time Microsoft 365 professionals for mission-critical projects.

MissionReady365™ addresses a persistent challenge in government IT: securing qualified Microsoft 365 resources quickly enough to meet project timelines and funding cycles. The service provides immediate access to vetted, full-time M365 consultants who integrate seamlessly into government and contractor teams. More details are available here:

"Staffing delays represent one of the greatest risks to government technology programs," said Russell Kommer, Founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates. "MissionReady365™ gives agencies and contractors a reliable path to scale Microsoft 365 talent rapidly."

https://www.eswcompany.com/missionready365-accelerates-m365-staffing-for-government-projects/

MissionReady365™ supports government initiatives including:

Agency-wide M365 migrations and consolidations

Secure collaboration platforms for interagency teams

Power Platform solutions for citizen services and case management

eDiscovery and records management for investigations and compliance

Microsoft Copilot implementations with security controls

24/7 operations and support for mission-critical systems

More details on ESW’s training services are available at:

https://www.eswcompany.com/service/microsoft-365-short-term-staffing/

Unlike traditional staff augmentation, MissionReady365™ prioritizes continuity by maintaining consistent full-time resources throughout each engagement. The service is purpose-built for regulated environments where execution quality, security, and resource consistency are paramount.

MissionReady365™ is available immediately for federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as prime contractors supporting public sector programs.

https://solutions.eswcompany.com/govcon-accelerator

About ESW

ESW is a Microsoft partner specializing in enterprise collaboration and digital transformation solutions for government and commercial clients.

