ESW Launches MissionReady365™ to Accelerate Microsoft 365 Staffing for Government Projects

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESW today announced MissionReady365™, a specialized service that enables government agencies and contractors to rapidly deploy experienced, full-time Microsoft 365 professionals for mission-critical projects.
MissionReady365™ addresses a persistent challenge in government IT: securing qualified Microsoft 365 resources quickly enough to meet project timelines and funding cycles. The service provides immediate access to vetted, full-time M365 consultants who integrate seamlessly into government and contractor teams. More details are available here:
"Staffing delays represent one of the greatest risks to government technology programs," said Russell Kommer, Founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates. "MissionReady365™ gives agencies and contractors a reliable path to scale Microsoft 365 talent rapidly."
https://www.eswcompany.com/missionready365-accelerates-m365-staffing-for-government-projects/
MissionReady365™ supports government initiatives including:
- Agency-wide M365 migrations and consolidations
- Secure collaboration platforms for interagency teams
- Power Platform solutions for citizen services and case management
- eDiscovery and records management for investigations and compliance
- Microsoft Copilot implementations with security controls
- 24/7 operations and support for mission-critical systems
More details on ESW’s training services are available at:
https://www.eswcompany.com/service/microsoft-365-short-term-staffing/
Unlike traditional staff augmentation, MissionReady365™ prioritizes continuity by maintaining consistent full-time resources throughout each engagement. The service is purpose-built for regulated environments where execution quality, security, and resource consistency are paramount.
MissionReady365™ is available immediately for federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as prime contractors supporting public sector programs.
https://solutions.eswcompany.com/govcon-accelerator
About ESW
ESW is a Microsoft partner specializing in enterprise collaboration and digital transformation solutions for government and commercial clients.
For more information, visit www.eswcompany.com or contact:
Russell Kommer
Founder and CEO
eSoftware Associates Inc.
800-682-0882
contact@eswcompany.com
www.eswcompany.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/504268b6-f533-4b38-be8e-20b3881e1d10