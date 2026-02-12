ESW Launches MissionReady365™ to Accelerate Microsoft 365 Staffing for Government Projects

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESW today announced MissionReady365™, a specialized service that enables government agencies and contractors to rapidly deploy experienced, full-time Microsoft 365 professionals for mission-critical projects.

MissionReady365™ addresses a persistent challenge in government IT: securing qualified Microsoft 365 resources quickly enough to meet project timelines and funding cycles. The service provides immediate access to vetted, full-time M365 consultants who integrate seamlessly into government and contractor teams. More details are available here:

"Staffing delays represent one of the greatest risks to government technology programs," said Russell Kommer, Founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates. "MissionReady365™ gives agencies and contractors a reliable path to scale Microsoft 365 talent rapidly."

MissionReady365™ supports government initiatives including:

  • Agency-wide M365 migrations and consolidations
  • Secure collaboration platforms for interagency teams
  • Power Platform solutions for citizen services and case management
  • eDiscovery and records management for investigations and compliance
  • Microsoft Copilot implementations with security controls
  • 24/7 operations and support for mission-critical systems

Unlike traditional staff augmentation, MissionReady365™ prioritizes continuity by maintaining consistent full-time resources throughout each engagement. The service is purpose-built for regulated environments where execution quality, security, and resource consistency are paramount.

MissionReady365™ is available immediately for federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as prime contractors supporting public sector programs.

