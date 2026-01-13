Tive Secures $20 Million in Funding Led by Lightsmith Group

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that Lightsmith Group , a global sustainable private equity firm focused on resilience technologies that address risks increased by climate change, led an investment round of $20 million in Tive with participation from existing Tive investors Sageview Capital, World Innovation Lab, AVP, and Supply Chain Ventures.

Tive has experienced significant growth since its founding in 2015, and has sold more than 3.5 million trackers to date with highly-reliable coverage across 186 countries. By monitoring the real-time location and condition of shipments—including temperature, humidity, light, and shock, across all modes of transportation—Tive empowers customers to identify disruptions as they happen, and enables them to intervene to reduce losses. Tive’s integrated hardware and cloud software platform deliver the real-time visibility and data-driven insights needed to help global shippers build more resilient and adaptable supply chains in an effort to safeguard high-value, time- and temperature-sensitive shipments. As part of Lightsmith’s investment, Managing Director Jay Koh will serve as a Tive board observer.

“Lightsmith’s investment will enable Tive to accelerate development of our real-time products and drive expansion of visibility tools,” said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder. “Today, there is a big pull from customers to increase efficiencies through workflows and AI. The ground truth data generated by Tive is the fuel that will drive this next era forward.”

Tive takes a leadership role in promoting sustainability and green practices across the supply chain. Sustainability and resilience principles are core to Tive’s business strategies. The Tive Green Program is built on a simple yet powerful idea: to incentivize customers and receivers to return used Tive trackers to us instead of discarding them. This initiative significantly reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers, and also reduces the demand for new device production. As part of Tive’s ongoing commitment to sustainability via the Green Program, 194,347 trackers were returned for recycling and reuse in 2024. In 2025, that number jumped to 342,893, a 76% year-over-year increase.

“As disruptions from weather and climate events become more frequent and severe, the reliability of global supply chains is becoming increasingly critical and challenging. Tive delivers the ground-truthing data and insights needed to navigate the increasing complexity of the supply chain and support climate resilience,” comments Jay Koh, Managing Director at the Lightsmith Group. “We are pleased to partner with Krenar Komoni and the exceptional team at Tive, alongside their existing investors. Tive has demonstrated that its real-time visibility solutions are essential for managing supply chain volatility and building long-term operational efficiency in an unavoidably more complicated world. Tive enables companies to build supply chain resilience against climate change and other risks. We look forward to helping Tive scale its business and strengthen its impact as a vital solution for navigating the risks created by climate change.”

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,200 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About Lightsmith Group

The Lightsmith Group is a sustainable private equity firm that invests in companies that address critical societal needs. Lightsmith invests in growth-stage companies providing technology-enabled business services and solutions in the areas of energy, water, food and agriculture, and climate resilience. For more information on The Lightsmith Group, please see: www.lightsmithgp.com .

