Cabot Corporation Demonstrates Continuous Sustainability Progress in CDP Assessment

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced its 2025 environmental ratings from CDP, the global non-profit organization that drives environmental transparency and accountability.

Cabot received an A- for Water Security and a B for Climate Change in CDP’s 2025 assessment, reflecting another year of consistent progress across its sustainability programs. The company’s Water Security score improved from a B in 2024 to an A-, surpassing global and industry averages and recognizing Cabot’s strong performance in managing water-related risks and implementing sustainable water practices. The 2025 Climate Change score was consistent with 2024, maintaining a solid B rating, with year-over-year improvements in subcategories such as climate risk disclosure, value chain engagement and industry collaboration.

These ratings build on Cabot’s five-year trend of steady improvement, achieved despite increasingly rigorous reporting standards and rising stakeholder expectations. The company’s performance underscores its commitment to transparency, continuous enhancement, and resilience amid evolving regulatory and market dynamics.

“We are proud that CDP’s independent assessment reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance environmental performance and transparency,” Jennifer Chittick, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment (SH&E) and chief sustainability officer. “The improvement in our Water Security score demonstrates our leadership in this critical area, and we remain committed to advancing our sustainability strategy across all domains. This progress was made possible by our dedicated, global team, and we remain focused on driving further improvements in the years ahead.”

CDP evaluates companies on environmental impact across multiple dimensions, including climate change, water security, and deforestation, using a scale from D (Disclosure) to A (Leadership). In 2025, CDP rated over 24,800 companies globally, covering two-thirds of global market capitalization.

Cabot’s scores highlight its continued progress in executing its sustainability strategy and its dedication to responsible environmental management.

For more information on Cabot’s sustainability initiatives and performance, please visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons , specialty carbons , battery materials , engineered elastomer composites , inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds , fumed metal oxides and aerogel . For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

