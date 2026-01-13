Beyond Green Showcases 2025 Collective Global Impact

SUMMARY: In 2025, Beyond Green advanced its mission to shape a more sustainable future for travel through expanded services, deeper industry collaboration, and measurable impact across its global member community. From its leadership role in the Travel Foundation’s Where Next? initiative to the integration of Beyond Green Consulting, the brand strengthened its ability to support destinations, partners, and properties in delivering meaningful environmental and social outcomes.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Green, a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel, closed 2025 with increased industry engagement, expanded scope, and measurable impact across its member hotel portfolio. Last year, the brand deepened its role in global climate and equity conversations as Lead Accommodations Partner in the Travel Foundation’s global Where Next? campaign, unified its structure to include consulting services, and continued to grow its member portfolio around the world. Beyond Green member properties also continued driving environmental and social impact in action – from ecosystem restoration to cultural heritage stewardship – demonstrating how luxury hospitality can meaningfully shape and contribute to a more resilient and equitable future for tourism.

As the Lead Accommodations Partner for Travel Foundation’s Where Next? campaign, Beyond Green shared hospitality sector perspectives and leadership case studies from member hotels as part of a global consultation process that culminated in the Global Action Agenda for Tourism’s Climate Transition report, which was released at COP30 in Brazil. Building on this foundation, Nina Boys will now serve on the Where Next? advisory board alongside other industry leaders, representing Beyond Green and bringing the voice of its member community to help shape the campaign’s next phase as it moves from global consultation to implementation.

“Coordinated, collective action is critical to tourism’s climate transition, and we need more real-life examples of impactful leadership done right,” said Nina Boys, Vice President of Beyond Green. “Beyond Green is proud to partner on this global campaign and to share the inspiring stories and perspectives of our member hotels who are using hospitality to move the needle on climate action in local communities and destinations around the world – while bringing travelers along on the journey.”



In parallel, 2025 marked a significant evolution for the brand as Beyond Green expanded its scope to formally integrate Beyond Green Consulting services to complement its portfolio of vetted member properties. This unified structure strengthens the brand’s ability to support destinations, hospitality companies, governments, and mission‑aligned organizations in advancing sustainable tourism strategies through consulting services. Under the leadership of Nina Boys, Beyond Green Consulting (formally Beyond Green Travel) extends the brand’s reach beyond accommodations, offering strategic guidance that helps partners design impactful experiences, strengthen storytelling, and build frameworks that deliver meaningful benefits for people and place.

Additionally, Beyond Green created an urban version of its inspection criteria last year to better assess the operational realities and opportunities of urban properties, specifically a growing segment within the portfolio. More than 20 new hotel members joined the global community in 2025, each contributing to the brand’s collective impact through initiatives that advance environmental stewardship champion cultural heritage, and support community empowerment. Highlights include:

Casa di Langa (Cerretto Langhe, Italy):

From its location in the foothills of the Italian Alps, Casa di Langa advanced its long-term biodiversity strategy with the installation of ten beehives in its onsite truffle forest, developed in partnership with a local beekeeper and now fully operational. The introduction of native Piedmontese bees is already enhancing pollination across the property’s forests, orchards, gardens, and vineyards, supporting wildflower regeneration, strengthening habitat quality, and contributing to healthier soils and microbial diversity that influence the region’s terroir. Early results show increased pollination coverage and continued progress toward regenerative landscaping, with onsite compost now supplying 15 percent of soil nutrients. As the colonies mature, Casa di Langa will integrate the hives into guest education and culinary programming, including the use of estate-harvested honey at Fàula Restaurant. This initiative demonstrates how targeted ecological actions can deliver measurable environmental benefits while enriching the guest experience.

Inn By The Sea (Cape Elizabeth, Maine, U.S.):

Situated on Maine’s picturesque coastline, Inn by the Sea continues to develop its sustainable hospitality strategy through measurable, high-impact initiatives that protect local ecosystems and reduce waste. In 2025, the property sourced 100% of its energy from a nearby solar farm, drawing roughly 7,000 kWh each month and avoiding more than 5.8 tons of CO₂ emissions. A shift to refillable glass water bottles has eliminated approximately 24,000 single-use plastic bottles annually, while an ambitious composting initiative diverts nearly 60,000 pounds of waste from landfills every year. Through its “plant-a-tree” commitment, the Inn added approximately 6,000 trees to the landscape annually, capturing an estimated 60–140 metric tons of CO₂ once the trees reach maturity. Beyond environmental stewardship, Inn By The Sea also invests deeply in its community, contributing $269,000 this year in support through donations, volunteer efforts, educational initiatives, and guest-engaged fundraising, demonstrating that responsible hospitality can meaningfully enrich both people and planet.

Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur, California, U.S.)

Perched along the dramatic cliffs of Big Sur, Post Ranch Inn strengthened its longstanding commitment to community and ecological stewardship through expanded partnerships with regenerative and organic farms. Collaborations include a certified-organic grower cultivating more than 300 heirloom vegetables and herbs, and Regenerative California’s “Regenerate 68!” Farm, where 12 acres are being developed for Post Ranch Inn and local restaurant partners. Early harvests from these partnerships will integrate into Sierra Mar’s menus in 2026, providing consistent, locally sourced regenerative produce that enhances flavor while supporting soil health, biodiversity, and the resilience of the Central Coast foodshed. These efforts illustrate how targeted investment in sustainable agriculture can deliver tangible environmental benefits while enriching the guest experience.

The Leela Palace Udaipur (Udaipur, India):

A palatial escape on the banks of the serene Lake Pichola, The Leela Palace Udaipur deepened its dedication to cultural and environmental conservation with the launch of The Ingredient Trail in 2025. The experience connects guests with local farmers, traditional cooking practices, and seasonal produce, celebrating low-impact sourcing and preserving culinary heritage. Guided foraging walks and open-air cooking sessions culminate in an outdoor baithak, where menus crafted from the day’s harvest highlight local biodiversity and cultural traditions. By centering simplicity and community, The Leela Palace Udaipur demonstrates how hospitality can foster meaningful cultural exchange and strengthen the regional traditions that define Rajasthan’s identity.

The Palms Hotel & Spa (Miami Beach, Florida, U.S.):

From its oceanfront location, The Palms Hotel & Spa continued to advance its commitment to the environment through its “Inspired by Nature” program, a comprehensive sustainability framework guiding the property since 2010. In 2025, the hotel expanded waste-reduction and circularity initiatives with measurable impact: 2,500 wooden key cards were reused, replacing single-use alternatives; 35,000 disposable tasting spoons were eliminated through a shift to reusables; and over 11,000 glass bottles were diverted from landfill through enhanced recycling systems. Additionally, the hotel’s composting program has redirected more than 82,000 pounds of organic waste since late 2024, supporting soil restoration and reducing methane emissions. Together, these efforts reflect The Palms’ mission to minimize its footprint, champion local environmental awareness, and model nature-inspired hospitality along the Miami Beach coastline.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach, California, U.S.):

Set in Southern California's coastal canyons, The Ranch at Laguna Beach has continued to advance its leadership in sustainable hospitality with tangible, high-impact initiatives that protect local ecosystems and reduce waste. This year, the resort composted 19,840 pounds of food waste, preventing methane emissions and nourishing its onsite garden. By transitioning to wooden room keys, The Ranch at Laguna Beach eliminated an estimated 40,000 plastic key cards from the waste stream, while its innovative Bottles to Bunkers program crushed more than 116,000 glass bottles, repurposing the equivalent of 58 tons of sand, or up to four dump trucks’ worth, for use in golf course bunkers. Through property-wide water refill stations, the resort prevented over 150,000 single-use plastic bottles, and an additional 141,600 bottles were avoided by switching to aluminum alternatives. This commitment extends beyond the property line: through the Adopt a Channel Program, staff volunteers removed 849 pounds of ocean-bound debris, reinforcing the resort’s mission to protect both the coastline and the community it calls home.

Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve (Raton, New Mexico, U.S.):

Spanning more than 550,000 acres along the New Mexico–Colorado border, Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, continued its leadership in large‑landscape conservation with a major milestone in the restoration of native Rio Grande cutthroat trout. In 2025, the property completed a significant stream‑restoration project funded, in part, by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, removing one of the last man‑made barriers that restricted fish movement throughout the Costilla basin. Four more migration barriers remain in the watershed, and all are scheduled to be removed over the next few years. By replacing this outdated culverted road crossing with an open‑bottom structure that mimics natural streambeds, Vermejo has reopened critical habitat and enabled all life stages of the species to move freely across the Costilla Creek. This work advances the long‑term goal of establishing the largest metapopulation of Rio Grande cutthroat trout within its historic range – a vision that has been steadily progressing since non‑native fish were removed in 2016. Today, biologists and anglers are witnessing the return of natural migratory behaviors, with trout traveling miles upstream each spring to spawn while resident populations thrive year‑round. The project reflects Vermejo’s commitment to restoring ecological integrity at scale and demonstrates how thoughtful stewardship can revive native species and strengthen the resilience of an entire ecosystem.

Beyond Green offers travelers a more intuitive way to find and book inspiring, impactful hotel experiences. Every member property undergoes rigorous vetting based on over 100 sustainability indicators that align with global tourism best practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Looking ahead to 2026, Beyond Green will continue expanding its consulting partnerships, deepening its role in sector wide climate and equity initiatives, and supporting its global member community in delivering measurable impact — reinforcing the brand’s commitment to shaping a more sustainable future for travel.

To learn more about any of these member hotels, travelers are invited to visit the Beyond Green website.