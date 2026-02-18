SUMMARY: Beyond Green joins the Travalyst Coalition as its newest accommodation industry partner, strengthening global alignment around credible sustainability information and expanding opportunities for collaboration across the travel ecosystem.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Green , a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel, today announced it has joined the Travalyst Coalition as the newest accommodation industry partner. Travalyst, an independent not‑for‑profit, mobilizes the travel sector to deliver consistent, credible, and open‑access sustainability data that empowers travelers, businesses, and destinations to make more informed decisions. Through multi‑stakeholder collaboration, the coalition works to accelerate impact‑led change and advance a shared vision for a net‑zero, equitable, and nature‑positive future.

Beyond Green joins the coalition as an accommodation partner, bringing the collective perspectives, leadership, and real‑world impact of its member hotels — each uniquely advancing sustainable travel within their destinations. Representing a diverse portfolio of independently owned and operated properties, Beyond Green strengthens the accommodation sector’s voice within Travalyst, helping ensure that emerging tools, data models, and solutions reflect the realities of hotels across scales, regions, and operational contexts. Through this partnership, Beyond Green will also participate in Travalyst’s working groups, policy discussions, and knowledge‑sharing forums, helping shape industry‑wide solutions while keeping its member hotels informed of evolving sustainability guidance and regulatory trends.

“At Beyond Green, we believe that great travel experiences should also be good for the planet,” said Philipp Weghmann, President, Beyond Green. “By joining the Travalyst Coalition, we are strengthening our commitment to transparency and helping ensure that travelers everywhere have access to credible sustainability information. Together with Travalyst and our fellow partners, we look forward to shaping tools and frameworks that support hotels of all sizes while empowering travelers to make informed, responsible choices.”

“We are delighted to welcome Beyond Green to the Travalyst Coalition,” said Julie Cheetham, CEO, Travalyst. “Their ambition to empower travelers and the industry to make informed choices that benefit both people and planet aligns strongly with our mission at Travalyst. By working closely with Beyond Green and gaining valuable insight into the needs of their member properties, this partnership will support the work of our coalition to continue to scale credible, compliant and consistent sustainability data across the accommodation sector and beyond.”

The timing of this announcement is especially meaningful as Travalyst has recently launched its new Data Hub to bring greater consistency and transparency to sustainability data across the travel and tourism sector. Starting with accommodation, future iterations of the Data Hub will expand to rail, destinations, and data from other verticals in the industry.

Together, Beyond Green and the Travalyst Coalition are advancing the industry’s commitment to responsible tourism, creating pathways for travelers, accommodations, and destinations to contribute meaningfully to people and the planet.

For more information on Beyond Green, visit StayBeyondGreen.com .

About Beyond Green:

Beyond Green is a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel. Operated by Preferred Travel Group, the brand includes Beyond Green Hotels, a portfolio of rigorously vetted member hotels, resorts, lodges, and unique accommodations evaluated against more than 100 sustainability indicators aligned with global standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Beyond Green Consulting, which provides strategic advisory services to destinations, hospitality brands, and mission-aligned organizations to build and scale sustainability frameworks, strengthen storytelling, and design regenerative travel experiences. By fostering a culture of bold leadership, collaboration, and shared learning, Beyond Green empowers travelers and industry stakeholders to make informed choices that benefit both people and the planet.

About Travalyst:

Travalyst is an independent not-for-profit entity working to change the way the world travels – for good. Founded in 2019 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Travalyst is a global coalition of some of the biggest brands in travel and technology: Amadeus, BCD, Booking.com, Expedia Group, Google, Mastercard, Pitchup.com, Sabre, Skyscanner, The Travel Corporation, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor and Visa. Travalyst mobilises the industry to provide trusted information at scale to empower better decision making and accelerate impact-led change.