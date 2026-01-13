PXG Adds Top-30 World-Ranked Player Marco Penge to Tour Roster

Scottsdale, AZ, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PXG announced the signing of PGA TOUR professional and top-ranked player Marco Penge as the newest member of its Tour roster. A powerful ball striker with a fearless competitive style, Penge brings momentum, precision, and a performance-first mindset to the PXG family.

Penge has emerged as one of the game’s most compelling talents, earning attention for his distance, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure. His decision to join PXG reflects a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and equipment that is engineered without compromise.

“From the first conversation, it was clear PXG is obsessed with performance,” said Penge. “The fitting process, the people, the technology … it’s all built to help players compete at the highest level. I’m excited to work closely with the team and put PXG equipment in play every week.”

Founded on the belief that good enough is never enough, PXG continues to partner with elite players who demand total confidence in their gear. Penge will open the new PGA TOUR season with the following PXG clubs in play:

“Marco is driven, talented, and unapologetically competitive, exactly the kind of player we want representing PXG,” said Bob Parsons, Founder and CEO of PXG. “He’s committed to getting better every day, and we’re proud to support him with equipment built to perform at the highest level.”

For more information about PXG, its roster of PGA TOUR and LPGA tour professionals, and the company’s tour-caliber custom club fittings, visit www.pxg.com.

About Parsons Xtreme Golf

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel, shoes, and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Strom. For more information, visit www.PXG.com.

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

press@pxg.com

+1 480-387-5591