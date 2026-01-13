Westland Insurance acquires PV&V Insurance Centre Ltd. / Meester Insurance Centre

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest insurance brokerages, today announced that it acquired PV&V Insurance Centre Ltd. and Meester Insurance Centre (collectively “PV&V”) effective January 1, 2026. The acquisition of PV&V underscores Westland’s commitment to strengthening its Ontario presence and broadening access to tailored insurance solutions for individuals and businesses across the province.

With operating locations in Burlington and Smithville, PV&V has been proudly serving communities across Southern Ontario and the Niagara region since the 1980’s, including Hamilton and surrounding areas. Their team of knowledgeable brokers provides personalized and tailored client experiences through expert risk advisory services, supported by a comprehensive range of personal, commercial, and agricultural insurance solutions.

Notably, PV&V is deeply entrenched in its local community and has developed specialized expertise providing insurance solutions for the greenhouse industry that dominates the Niagara region. This expertise has positioned PV&V as a trusted partner within Ontario’s greenhouse industry.

“We’re excited to welcome PV&V to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. “Their strong reputation for client care, community focus and deep industry expertise aligns perfectly with our values and our vision for growth in Ontario. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver trusted advice and tailored protection to more Canadians, reinforcing Westland’s position as a leader in personalized, community-based insurance solutions.”

Westland remains committed to expanding its presence across Canada through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, while maintaining its focus on delivering exceptional client service and community connection.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.