Westland Insurance releases 2025 Community Impact Report

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest insurance brokers, today released its 2025 Community Impact Report, the organization’s fourth annual report celebrating the power of community investment.

As a Canadian organization, Westland’s identity is deeply tied to the people and businesses who make up the country. The report highlights how the organization and its employees supported communities across Canada through meaningful volunteerism and targeted donations aligned with its Amplifying Communities pillars: Climate Resilience, Wellness & Mental Health, Diversity & Inclusion, and Homelessness & Food Insecurity.

Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to community stewardship and long-term impact. “At Westland, we want to connect more deeply with more people and communities across Canada, whether through community support or our advisory services that help better protect them in a world that is getting riskier,” said Lyons. “This guides our purpose: we empower people and businesses with confidence for the future in the face of uncertainty – driven by expertise, care and a collaborative spirit.”

Report highlights

Throughout 2025, Westland contributed over $700,000 in donations to organizations across the country.

Westland employees collectively supported 280 community initiatives and contributed more than 3,400 volunteer hours - equivalent to nearly 450 workdays.

Westland established a new partnership with MentorAbility to support disability inclusion.

The organization contributed to the Urban Native Youth Association and Water First, supporting Indigenous youth leadership and water science education.

Cari Watson, Senior Vice President of Business Enablement & Client Engagement, emphasized the role employees play in driving meaningful impact. “Our people are the heart of Westland’s community impact,” said Watson. “Their dedication- whether through volunteering, fundraising, or advocacy – creates meaningful, lasting support for organizations addressing critical, local community needs. As we reflect on what we achieved together in 2025, we remain focused on expanding that impact in the years ahead."

The full 2025 Community Impact Report is available here.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.