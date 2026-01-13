Splashtop Recognized with Honorable Mention in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Endpoint Management Tools

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop today announced it received an Honorable Mention in the January 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools. Splashtop views the mention as recognition of its strategic direction in the autonomous endpoint management space and acknowledges notable innovation within the evolving endpoint management market.

According to Gartner, “By 2029, over 50% of organizations will adopt autonomous endpoint management (AEM) capabilities within advanced endpoint management and digital employee experience (DEX) tools, an increase from 15% in 2026.”

Splashtop autonomous endpoint management enables midsized IT teams to modernize without upending existing infrastructure, strengthening security and efficiency. Designed to complement existing device enrollment and provisioning tools such as Microsoft Intune®, Splashtop AEM extends visibility and control beyond initial device setup, helping IT teams close critical operational gaps. Through a centralized, user-friendly dashboard, IT teams gain clear insight into device health and active risks, enabling faster response and proactive issue resolution through automation rather than manual intervention.

“For more than 20 years, Splashtop has grown alongside our customers as the way people work and the threat landscape have changed,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “We believe, this recognition reflects the trust IT teams place in us to deliver security and management solutions that are practical, affordable, and designed for how organizations actually operate today.”

Splashtop continues to earn strong validation from customers and analysts across endpoint management, patch management, remote monitoring and management, and remote support categories, including consistent recognition for fast time to value and strong ROI based on verified customer feedback.

“As a tech lead, one of the biggest challenges we face is maintaining visibility and control over a growing number of endpoints across distributed teams. Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management solves this by providing centralized, real-time monitoring and automation capabilities that significantly reduce manual overhead. It helps us proactively detect and remediate issues before they impact users, which improves uptime and service quality. The automation of routine tasks—like patching, software deployment, and system health checks—frees up our team to focus on higher-value initiatives. It also enhances our security posture by ensuring endpoints are consistently updated and compliant.” Lead Tech, IT Services

As organizations adapt to increasingly distributed workforces and accelerating security threats, autonomous endpoint management is becoming critical for maintaining control without increasing operational burden. Splashtop remains focused on helping IT teams modernize endpoint management, reduce risk, and achieve immediate value.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.