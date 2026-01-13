Primech AI’s HYTRON Fully Autonomous AI-Powered Restroom Cleaning Robot Wins TechRadar Pro Picks Award at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced that its flagship HYTRON Fully Autonomous AI-Powered Restroom Cleaning Robot has been named a TechRadar Pro Picks Award winner at CES 2026, the world’s most influential technology event.

The award, presented by TechRadar Pro in partnership with TWICE and Residential Systems, recognizes products expected to deliver meaningful real-world impact and shape the future of commercial and enterprise technology. The recognition validates HYTRON’s commercial potential and reinforces Primech Holdings’ positioning as it accelerates adoption across the U.S. commercial cleaning market, estimated at approximately $76.7 billion.

CES 2026 brought together more than 4,100 exhibitors and over 148,000 attendees, including approximately 6,900 members of the global media, underscoring the scale and competitiveness of the event. HYTRON was selected from hundreds of exhibitors for its differentiated approach to one of facility management’s most persistent challenges, maintaining consistent hygiene standards in high-traffic restrooms while addressing ongoing labor shortages and rising operational costs. The TechRadar Pro Picks Award highlights growing industry recognition of autonomous robotics as a transformational solution for enterprise facility operations.

“Winning the TechRadar Pro Picks Award at CES 2026 is a strong validation of the years of research and development behind HYTRON and its readiness for commercial deployment,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “The United States represents one of the largest and most sophisticated markets for facility automation, and CES provided an important platform to engage enterprise customers actively evaluating autonomous solutions. Recognition from a leading global technology media platform reinforces our conviction that HYTRON defines a new category of intelligent facility automation, delivering measurable hygiene outcomes, reducing labor dependency, and supporting the sustainability and operational priorities of modern enterprises.”

HYTRON made its North American debut at CES 2026, held January 6–9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where it demonstrated its full suite of autonomous capabilities. These include AI-powered navigation, six-degree-of-freedom robotic arm precision, and proprietary ozone-enhanced electrolyzed water technology that has achieved greater than 99% bacterial reduction, consistent with hospital-grade disinfection benchmarks. HYTRON autonomously cleans toilets, urinals, sinks, mirrors, and floors without human intervention, generating strong interest from enterprise facility operators, hospitality groups, healthcare institutions, and large venue operators.

The CES 2026 recognition follows a series of strategic milestones for Primech Holdings, including a $4.0 million strategic investment from WELLE Environmental Group, a 200-unit fleet commitment with Swan Hygiene Solutions, a subsidiary of Savills, for deployment across Hong Kong and Macau, and expanding pilot deployments across Singapore, including a leading hospital and multiple commercial facilities.

As Primech prepares to begin mass production of HYTRON in the first quarter of 2026, the company is actively engaging enterprise customers through proof-of-concept pilot programs and is now accepting preorders for commercial deployments.

About the TechRadar Pro Picks Awards

The TechRadar Pro Picks Awards, presented annually at CES in partnership with TWICE and Residential Systems, honor the most innovative and impactful products unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show. Winners are selected based on their expected influence on the consumer technology industry. For more information, visit techradarpro.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

