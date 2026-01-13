Dental Insurance Market Growing at 5.82% CAGR to 2031 Driven by Rising Preventive Care Coverage: Mordor Intelligence 2026 Report

Hyderabad, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the dental insurance market size is projected to grow from USD 251.11 billion in 2026 to USD 333.23 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.82%. Growth is increasingly shaped by a shift toward preventive care, wider use of teledentistry to reach remote populations, and rising employer-sponsored coverage among small and medium enterprises in Asia-Pacific. Regulatory support for pediatric dental benefits and the use of AI in claims processing are further improving adoption, while PPO plans remain widely preferred and lower-cost dental plans gain traction amid cost-conscious consumer behavior.

Regional Market Overview

North America continues to lead the dental insurance market, supported by a well-established private insurance ecosystem, strong employer-backed coverage, and public policies that ensure access to essential dental services for children. Regulatory oversight in parts of the region has helped strengthen consumer confidence, while recent public dental programs have widened coverage, creating additional opportunities for private insurers to offer supplemental plans.

Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by rising household incomes, policy reforms that encourage market participation, and tighter financial oversight of insurers. Government initiatives to integrate dental care into public health systems and improve access in underserved areas are expanding coverage while keeping dental insurance affordable for a broader population.

Dental Insurance Market Trends and Insights

Rising Senior Demographics Shaping Advanced Dental Coverage

An expanding elderly population is increasing demand for coverage related to complex dental treatments that support long-term health and daily functioning. Insurers are responding by enhancing plans for major dental procedures, introducing more flexible benefit structures, and offering coordinated care pathways. Strategic partnerships with organized dental providers are also helping manage treatment costs while improving access to specialized services for older members.

Preventive-Focused Insurance Models Reshaping Dental Coverage

Dental insurance providers are increasingly emphasizing preventive care through value-based plan designs that promote regular check-ups and early intervention. This approach helps reduce the incidence of costly treatments while improving long-term oral health outcomes and member satisfaction. Employers are leveraging preventive dental benefits to strengthen workforce wellness initiatives, while policy frameworks are encouraging insurers to deliver measurable value to consumers, reinforcing sustained market expansion.

Dental Insurance Market Share by Segment

By Insurance Type

• Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Plans

• Dental Health Maintenance Organization (DHMO) Plans

• Dental Indemnity / Fee-for-Service Plans

• Discount Dental Plans

By Coverage

• Preventive Coverage

• Basic (Restorative) Coverage

• Major (Prosthodontic) Coverage

• Orthodontic & Cosmetic Coverage

By End-User

• Group (Employer-Sponsored)

• Individual

• Family

By Region

North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Chile

• Rest of South America

Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview – Dental Insurance Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size Forecast USD 333.23 Billion (2031) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.82% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate

Dental Insurance Companies

• Delta Dental

• UnitedHealth Group

• Cigna Group

• CVS Health / Aetna

• MetLife Inc.

• Humana Inc.

• Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

• Sun Life Financial Inc.

• AXA SA

• Allianz SE

• Zurich Insurance Group

• Bupa

• Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

• Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

• DentaQuest (Elevance Health)

• Renaissance Dental

• Nippon Life Insurance

• Dai-ichi Life Holdings

• Ping An Insurance

• Discovery Health (South Africa)

• Medibank Private (Australia)

• Pacific Blue Cross (Canada)

• Liberty Dental Plan

Get in-depth industry insights on the dental insurance market report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-dental-insurance-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Embedded Insurance Market: Embedded Insurance Market is segmented by insurance line: electronics protection, furniture & home appliances, sports & leisure equipment, travel & ticketing, auto & mobility, pet & tuition, other niche lines; by distribution channel: online (API / SDK), offline (POS, dealerships, retail); by end-user industry: e-commerce & marketplaces, mobility & automotive OEMs, travel & hospitality, consumer electronics retail, financial services & lending, SaaS / vertical platforms; by partner-platform type: marketplaces, vertical SaaS, fintech / neobank, telecom / utilities portals; by geography.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/embedded-insurance-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Pet Insurance Market: The Global Pet Insurance Market is segmented by policy type: accident & illness, accident-only, wellness / preventive-care add-ons, chronic / hereditary conditions; by animal type: dog, cat, other pets (birds, exotics, equine); by provider type: private insurers, mutual / cooperative insurers, insurtech-only providers, government-linked / public schemes; by sales channel: direct-to-consumer (digital & phone), intermediated (included agency / broker, bancassurance and other traditional third-party channels), embedded (pet retailers, vet clinics, e-commerce) and by geography.

Reinsurance Market: The Global Reinsurance Market is segmented by reinsurance type: facultative reinsurance, treaty reinsurance; by line of business: property & casualty, life & health, specialty (aviation, marine, energy), others; by distribution channel: direct writing, broker-mediated; by capital source: traditional rated reinsurers, alternative capital (ILS, sidecars) and by region.

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



