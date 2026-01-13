Command Alkon to Showcase Command Cloud Innovations at World of Concrete 2026

HILLIARD, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to announce its participation in World of Concrete 2026, taking place January 20–22, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Show attendees are invited to visit North Hall, Booth N1536, to connect with Command Alkon’s team and experience live demonstrations that help ready mix producers streamline operations, improve quality, and gain real-time visibility across dispatch, batch, fleet, and office workflows.

Throughout the show, Command Alkon will host in-booth demonstrations and activities highlighting solutions built for the real-world pace of ready mix operations, including:

Command Cloud Dispatch for smarter scheduling, load management, and delivery workflows





Command Cloud Batch + Batch AI for real-time production visibility and optimization





Payments & Accounts Receivable tools designed to reduce friction and help speed cash flow





Sales & Quoting capabilities that help teams respond faster, win more work, and stay consistent.





Command Alkon will also host a Customer Appreciation Happy Hour at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 21, at Booth N1536.

Command Alkon is also proud to be participating in World of Concrete’s Innovative Product Awards, with submissions including Batch Plant Analytics in the Management Software category and Batch AI in the Ready-Mixed Concrete Operating Equipment category. Industry professionals can vote as part of the program’s People’s Choice/Industry Choice-style recognition, and Command Alkon invites customers and attendees who have benefited from these technologies to cast a vote.

In addition, Command Alkon encourages attendees to participate in the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) Auction during the show, where participants can bid on COMMANDbatch + Command Cloud Batch Plant Analytics.

“World of Concrete is an important opportunity for us to engage directly with producers and show how Command Alkon continues to innovate for the real-world demands of ready mix operations,” said Lori Allen, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “Through live, in-booth demonstrations, attendees can see how our Command Cloud solutions deliver greater visibility, improved efficiency, and higher quality – empowering teams to make better, real-time decisions across the entire operation.”

“Producers today are under increasing pressure to move faster, do more with fewer resources, and protect margins,” said Jeff Newlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. “At World of Concrete, we’re demonstrating how our connected solutions help customers reduce manual steps, accelerate cycle times, and gain the insights they need to drive measurable operational and financial results.”

To view the demo schedule and reserve time with the team at World of Concrete 2026, click here.

For more information about the show, visit the World of Concrete website.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com