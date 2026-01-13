Cyber Intell Solution and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Quantum-Resilient Cybersecurity to the Public Sector

ANNAPOLIS, Md. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Intell Solution, a global provider of quantum-resilient cybersecurity, secure communications and mission-grade encrypted networking, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Cyber Intell’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative post-quantum encrypted communications, software-defined networking, secure mobility and hardened infrastructure solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft expands our ability to deliver mission-critical, quantum-resilient security to Government agencies,” said Alex Purta, CEO of Cyber Intell Solution. “As cyber threats evolve and quantum capabilities accelerate, agencies must modernize their security posture. Working with Carahsoft enables us to rapidly bring advanced secure communications, identity masking and encrypted network capabilities to the organizations that protect our nation.”

Cyber Intell delivers a portfolio of next-generation security platforms engineered to meet the needs of Federal, State and Local Government agencies. Its flagship patented (U.S. Patent No. US12101297B2) CISEN-SDN-PQC platform provides encrypted routing, identity obfuscation and multi-layer protection from nation-state and post-quantum threats. The Secure Phone delivers secure mobile communications with encrypted calling, messaging and device hardening. The company’s IEG Router and Pi Epsilon technologies provide agencies with quantum-resilient data protection, tactical and enterprise-grade secure networking and compliant encrypted collaboration for sensitive missions.

Designed specifically for high-risk Public Sector environments, Cyber Intell’s solutions help agencies strengthen Zero Trust architectures, secure remote and tactical operators, enhance mission assurance, meet emerging compliance mandates and prepare for the operational impacts of quantum computing.

“With the addition of Cyber Intell to our offerings, we are able to provide Government agencies with advanced encrypted communications and post-quantum cyber defense capabilities,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Cyber Intell’s technology enhances our cybersecurity and quantum solutions portfolios and enables Carahsoft and our reseller partners to assist agencies seeking to harden critical systems while preparing for the quantum threat landscape.”

Cyber Intell’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 214-4790 or CyberIntell@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Cyber Intell’s solutions here.

About Cyber Intell Solution

Cyber Intell Solution delivers quantum-resilient cybersecurity, secure communications and encrypted network infrastructure for Government, defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure organizations. The company’s technologies combine post-quantum encryption, identity masking, secure mobility, and hardened network routing to protect high-risk missions and sensitive data across global operations.



About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.



