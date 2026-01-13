SELCO Community Credit Union Selects eGain AI Knowledge Hub™ and eGain AI Agent™ to Transform Internal Knowledge Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced that SELCO Community Credit Union has selected the eGain AI Knowledge Hub and AI Agent software to modernize its enterprise knowledge management and empower employees across the organization.

SELCO's mission is to support the financial well-being, service excellence, and community impact of its members across Oregon. As part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence, SELCO recognized the need for a true enterprise knowledge management platform that would serve as a single source of truth for its approximately 500 employees.

Unified Enterprise Knowledge Platform

SELCO selected eGain AI Knowledge Hub following a comprehensive RFI-driven evaluation. The credit union team unanimously selected eGain as their top choice due to clear differentiation as a purpose-built enterprise knowledge management platform with robust content governance and analytics capabilities.

The solution will support users across contact center, branch, lending, operations, and back-office teams. Knowledge will be delivered directly within the Genesys agent desktop, providing a consistent "pane of glass" for employees without disrupting existing workflows. SELCO will also leverage eGain’s advanced authoring capabilities powered by AssistGPT for content creation, summarization, and refinement, along with built-in knowledge analytics and content health insights.

Driving Operational Excellence

SELCO’s SharePoint-based procedures will be migrated into eGain's unified AI Knowledge Hub as structured, governed knowledge articles organized by role and function. This approach will eliminate version-control issues, improve compliance visibility through usage and search analytics, accelerate onboarding, and establish a scalable foundation for future AI-driven automation and agent assistance.

"Our commitment to service excellence starts with empowering our employees with accurate, accessible knowledge," said Dan Bilderback, SELCO’s Director of Talent Development. "eGain's AI Knowledge Hub provides exactly what we needed—a true enterprise platform that will serve as our single source of truth, helping us streamline employee onboarding, improve operational consistency, and establish a foundation for AI-driven capabilities that will benefit members and team members."

"Employee productivity suffers when knowledge is fragmented across multiple systems with no clear source of truth," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "SELCO recognized that simply enhancing SharePoint would not address their operational and compliance challenges. Our AI Knowledge Hub delivers exactly what they need—a purpose-built enterprise platform with governance, intelligent search, and AI-powered authoring that transforms how employees access and create knowledge. We're proud to partner with SELCO in their journey toward operational excellence and sustainable knowledge management."

About eGain

eGain AI Knowledge Hub and AI Agent help improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted answers for customer service. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

About SELCO Community Credit Union

Founded 90 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longest-standing Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.8 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves. For more information or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO’s 15 branches, visit selco.org, or call 800-445-4483.

eGain Media Contact

press@egain.com

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.