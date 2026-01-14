KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 14 January 2026 at 9:50 am EET
KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions – Carl Haglund
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Carl Haglund
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: KH Group Oyj
LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 138341/8/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009008924
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1) : Volume: 2811 Unit price: 0.456 EUR
(2) : Volume: 2514 Unit price: 0.455 EUR
(3) : Volume: 1509 Unit price: 0.455 EUR
(4) : Volume: 5171 Unit price: 0.456 EUR
(5) : Volume: 5900 Unit price: 0.455 EUR
(6) : Volume: 3929 Unit price: 0.455 EUR
(7) : Volume: 1300 Unit price: 0.456 EUR
(8) : Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.456 EUR
(9) : Volume: 1285 Unit price: 0.456 EUR
(10) : Volume: 666 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(11) : Volume: 74 Unit price: 0.455 EUR
(12) : Volume: 3790 Unit price: 0.455 EUR
(13) : Volume: 3560 Unit price: 0.4505 EUR
(14) : Volume: 150 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(15) : Volume: 6775 Unit price: 0.449 EUR
(16) : Volume: 1341 Unit price: 0.447 EUR
(17) : Volume: 225 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions (17):
Volume: 47000 Volume weighted average price: 0.45381 EUR
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898
KH Group in brief:
KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society’s critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en.