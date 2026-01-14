Recognition as the best bidder in Lithuania (Rudninkai defense campus)

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence announced that UAB Merko Statyba, a member of the AS Merko Ehitus group, was recognized as the best bidder for parts B and C of the public procurement "Development of the infrastructure of the Rūdninkai Defence Force Campus through a public-private partnership (PPP)".

The recognition as the best bidder will be followed by the signing of contracts, which we will announce in a separate stock exchange announcement.

UAB Merko Statyba (merko.lt) is a recognised Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.