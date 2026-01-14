Is Data Analytics the Key to Success? YES: Dmitry Shubov Explains Why Businesses Need Data-Driven Insights for Optimal Results

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Southeast Asian (SEA) businesses have made it a goal to expand into the U.S. market in 2026. One key factor supporting this is data-driven insights. According to the Gartner 2025 Data and Analytics Report, covered by the National CIO Review, businesses that can strategically use data analytics have a substantially better chance of making informed decisions and positioning the company effectively.

Important elements from the report highlight certain trends that remark on the significance of leveraging data:

Stronger Data Literacy: Ensuring that teams can use data analytics to their full potential in decision-making is a critical focus, and a data-driven culture is a major goal.

Augmented Analytics Adoption: The report lists the automated preparation of data for analytics and the generation of insights using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning as a major feature that helps startups grow in the U.S. market.

Real-Time Analytics: With real-time analytics, businesses can quickly spot changes in market trends and consumer behavior, allowing SEA startups to respond faster to shifts in the U.S. market.

Integration of Data Across Silos: Breaking down data silos is essential to obtaining a complete view of all available data to create a consistent market entry strategy.

Importance of Data Governance: In the U.S., data governance is important to protect sensitive information and strengthen data integrity and the protection of customer information.



“Analytics can be the loudest voice in the room. It’s one thing to have a good product, but knowing what to do with it is quite another. Successful companies in both Southeast Asia and the United States rely heavily on data analytics, as they show you what is happening, and you learn what to do next to continue and improve,” says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

