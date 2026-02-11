Dmitry Shubov On Navigating U.S. AI Rules: What Southeast Asian Legal-Tech Startups Must Do Before Entering the American Market

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the increasing enforcement of U.S. federal and state AI laws, Southeast Asian legal-tech firms that want to enter the U.S. market must comply with U.S. federal and state laws before approaching U.S. investors or launching a product for U.S. customers. Orrick's AI Law Center U.S. AI Law Tracker monitors disclosure, transparency, and biometric laws across the states.

Below are examples of a federal law and two state-specific laws for AI use that include, but are not limited to, the following:

Federal: FTC guidance and enforcement on AI. Enforcement action against deceptive or unfair AI practices can result in civil monetary penalties and negative publicity.

California: Algorithmic transparency and consumer AI provisions: State rules impose disclosure and transparency obligations that can affect how products are marketed and used in California.

Illinois's Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) subjects companies to steep litigation risk for not closely controlling biometric data consent.



Below are some key ways in which founders can benefit from a U.S. consulting firm’s guidance when expanding into the U.S.:

Prioritized compliance planning: get a roadmap that tackles the biggest legal and investor risks first.

Product-design alignment: translate legal requirements into practical product controls and policies to avoid any disputes or surprises.

Diligence-ready documentation: devise the proper reports, assessments, and timelines that investors will be expecting to see.

Jurisdictional rollout strategy: stagger pilots and launches to minimize regulatory exposure.

Show how compliance work can also be a value driver to investors.



