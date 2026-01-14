The AI Nuclear Acceleration: Why Big Tech is Fueling a U.S. Uranium Gold Rush

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – After decades of flat demand, U.S. electricity generation is finally accelerating, with growth projected at 2.4% in 2025 and 1.7% in 2026—largely driven by the massive power needs of AI data centers[1]. As Big Tech firms look to SMR nuclear technology for massive amounts of carbon-free energy, a significant vulnerability has been exposed: U.S. nuclear plants currently import over 95% of their uranium from foreign sources, including Russia and Kazakhstan[2]. The U.S. government has recognized the need for secure, domestic baseload power, which supports a 2026 investment case for soon-to-be-Nasdaq-listed Eagle Energy Metals (will be NUCL), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE-A: UEC), NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) (TSX: NXE), Denison Mines (NYSE-A: DNN) (TSX:DML), and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE-A: UUUU) (TSX: EFR).

The intersection of the AI boom and national security is completely reshaping the market, with the global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) sector now projected to hit $10.3 billion by 2032[3]. In response, the Department of Energy just awarded $800 million to advance U.S. reactor deployment, while new federal actions are fast-tracking nuclear licensing and domestic uranium mining[4]. The narrative is clear: Big Tech cannot build the future of AI without a massive, secure, and domestic supply of uranium.

Eagle Energy Metals announced this week that it has engaged BBA USA Inc., a consulting firm with over 45 years of energy sector experience, to design a targeted drilling campaign at its Aurora Uranium Project in support of an eventual Pre-Feasibility Study. The timing is important, as the company is soon heading toward a NASDAQ listing under the ticker symbol NUCL through a business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II, the same SPAC team that brought NuScale Power Corporation public in 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Eagle Energy holds rights to what it describes as the largest open pit-constrained, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States. The Aurora deposit sits on the Oregon-Nevada border with 32.75 million pounds of indicated uranium and 4.98 million pounds inferred, based on over 500 drill holes. Adjacent to Aurora is the Cordex deposit, which has seen over 100 holes drilled and offers potential resource expansion as the company digitizes existing data.

"We're seeing sustained demand for nuclear power translate into real demand for uranium, particularly for projects located in the U.S.," said Mark Mukhija, CEO of Eagle Energy Metals. "Advancing Aurora with BBA is about making sure this asset is ready to meet that demand as the market continues to tighten."

The domestic supply situation provides context for the company's positioning. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2023, U.S. utilities purchased more than 50 million pounds of uranium, with less than 5% obtained from limited domestic production and over 95% sourced from abroad, including significant amounts from Russia and Kazakhstan.

President Trump recently signed four executive orders aimed at removing regulatory barriers and seeking to quadruple U.S. nuclear power over the next 25 years, while invoking the Defense Production Act to secure domestic uranium supply.

Beyond uranium, Eagle Energy Metals also holds rights to exclusive Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. With BBA's technical continuity (they authored Aurora's SK-1300 Technical Report Summary in August 2025), existing infrastructure, and access to low-cost hydropower in a mining-friendly jurisdiction, the company is advancing its asset as domestic uranium supply becomes increasingly prioritized.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE-A: UEC) reported fiscal results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, maintaining low-cost production with Total Cost per Pound of $34.35 including Cash Cost per Pound of $29.90 based on production of 68,612 pounds of uranium concentrate. The company completed major refurbishment of its Irigaray Central Processing Plant thickener and calciner to support 24/7 operations, with approximately 49,000 pounds packaged between November 13-30, 2025.

"This quarter represented a step change for UEC," said Amir Adnani, President and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp. "With the launch of United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp, we added a new business line that positions the Company to become the only U.S. supplier with both uranium and UF₆ production capabilities."

The company holds a strong balance sheet with $698 million in cash, uranium inventory and equities at market prices with no debt. Uranium Energy Corp is advancing construction at Burke Hollow in South Texas and expanding wellfield development at Christensen Ranch in Wyoming's Powder River Basin to drive increased production through the end of fiscal 2026.

NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) (TSX: NXE) announced its highest-grade assay to date at Patterson Corridor East with drill hole RK-25-256 returning 5.5 meters at 21.4% U₃O₈, including 2.5 meters at 46.1% U₃O₈ and 0.5 meters at 74.8% U₃O₈. This high-grade uranium intersection is located 119 meters down-dip of drill hole RK-25-232 and an additional 51 meters down-dip of recently reported RK-25-254, with intense high-grade mineralization interpreted along a minimum of 215 meters of dip extent.

"RK-25-256 high-grade assay results, consisting of ultra-high grade 0.5 m 74.8% U₃O₈ takes PCE into a rare mineralized category on a world scale for uranium deposits," said Leigh Curyer, Founder and CEO of NexGen Energy. "This type of basement-hosted mineralization is synonymous with Arrow, only 3.5 km to the west."

The company is developing a multi-generational portfolio of uranium projects in Saskatchewan's southwest Athabasca Basin. NexGen Energy controls over 190,000 hectares across 140 kilometers of the southwest Athabasca Basin, with its flagship Rook I Project incorporating Arrow deposit and advancing toward becoming the largest low-cost uranium mine globally.

Denison Mines (NYSE-A: DNN) (TSX:DML) announced grid power is now available at the future Phoenix in-situ recovery uranium mine site following SaskPower's completion of a new 138kV transmission line. The availability of grid power represents a significant de-risking milestone as electrification is on the critical path of first-year construction activities and supports establishment of the freeze wall planned to surround the initial mining area.

"We thank SaskPower for the safe installation of the new high-voltage transmission line, on schedule and on budget," said David Cates, President & CEO of Denison Mines. "As power is a crucial component of planned site infrastructure for Project construction and future operation, the availability of grid power supply at the site represents a major Project milestone. Access to grid electricity is a notable competitive advantage for Phoenix, as the grid in Saskatchewan is reliable and cost-effective compared to on-site power generation."

The new transmission line is approximately 6 kilometers in length and connects Phoenix to the existing 138kV line near Highway 914. Denison Mines has obtained access to up to 8.8 MW of power under a five-year agreement, with construction activities remaining subject to final regulatory approvals and investment decision.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE-A: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) exceeded FY-2025 guidance for finished uranium production, mined uranium ore production and uranium concentrate sales. The company's Pinyon Plain Mine in Arizona and La Sal Complex in Utah produced over 1.6 million pounds of uranium in 2025, exceeding the top end of guidance by approximately 11%, while the White Mesa Mill produced more than one million pounds of finished U₃O₈ during 2025 with over 350,000 pounds produced in December alone.

"These 2025 uranium metrics reinforce our reputation as, not only the country's lowest-cost and largest uranium producer, but as a company that delivers on its promises," said Mark S. Chalmers, CEO of Energy Fuels Inc. "Nuclear energy powered by uranium is among the cleanest, least expensive, and most reliable ways to supply our nation's growing energy and electricity needs."

The company expects to sell 360,000 pounds of U₃O₈ in Q4-2025 at a weighted average sales price of approximately $74.93 per pound, representing 50% growth over Q3-2025 sales volumes. Energy Fuels Inc. completed two new long-term uranium sales contracts with U.S. nuclear power generating companies adding deliveries for 2027 to 2032 utilizing hybrid pricing with exposure to uranium market upside.

