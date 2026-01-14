Published Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrates Nexalin’s DIFS™ Neurostimulation Improves Attention and Normalizes Brain Activity in Patients with ADHD

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed clinical study in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrating Nexalin’s Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology produced positive and objective changes in the participants brain activity measured with advanced neuroimaging. The adult patient population treated in the study suffered from a neurodevelopment disorder known as Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD). Nexalin’s frequency-based waveform influences cognitive performance by altering the electrical activity of the neurons in the brain to enhance and improve how the networks in the brain function. This improvement in brain function was validated with electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetoencephalography (MEG), two non-invasive brain imaging techniques used to measure electrical and magnetic activity in the brain. Participants receiving active treatment also experienced a dramatic reduction in ADHD symptoms.

The randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial evaluated 56 adults with ADHD who received four weeks of Nexalin’s non-invasive frequency-based neurostimulation. In addition to improvements in the EEG and MEG, participants receiving active treatment demonstrated significantly greater improvement in inattentive symptoms compared to those receiving sham stimulation, with benefits emerging within the first two weeks and peaking at the end of the four-week treatment period. At week four, patients receiving active stimulation showed a 10.1-point average improvement on the Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale– compared to a 5.5-point average improvement in the sham group, representing a 4.6-point separation between groups (p < 0.001). The data from the active and sham groups represents a clear and statistically significant improvement over sham stimulation.

Importantly, the study extended beyond traditional symptom-based assessments. Researchers incorporated magnetoencephalography (MEG), a highly sensitive, non-invasive brain imaging technique that measures real-time neural activity, allowing investigators to directly evaluate changes in brain network function associated with attention and cognitive control.

MEG analysis showed that Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology was associated with a reduction in excessive gamma-frequency brain activity—an abnormal pattern commonly observed in individuals with ADHD and other mental health issues linked to racing thoughts, distractibility, and difficulty sustaining attention and difficulty in social engagements. Additionally, these symptoms are frequently associated with anxiety, depression and insomnia.

Following treatment, researchers observed normalization of communication between key brain networks involved in attention and focus. These same networks are also linked to memory, emotion, cognitive control and social awareness. In practical terms, the imaging findings suggest that Nexalin’s deep, frequency-specific neurostimulation helped reduce the brain’s overactive neuronal signaling and improve coordination across brain regions critical to healthy brain function.

These objective brain imaging findings were consistent with clinical outcomes. Adults receiving active Nexalin-based stimulation experienced significant improvement in their ability to concentrate, as well as reductions in ADHD symptoms and improvements in mood and sleep quality. The treatment was well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to sham stimulation and no serious adverse events reported.

“This study represents an important milestone for Nexalin and for the field of non-invasive neurostimulation,” said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology. “I have stated several times that Nexalin Technology represents a major breakthrough in non-invasive stimulation of the brain. Nexalin is a whole brain neurostimulation medical device, not another battery operated internet device sold to consumers. What makes these results particularly compelling is that the clinical improvements were supported by objective brain imaging data. Seeing measurable normalization of abnormal brain activity—especially in networks tied to mood, sleep, attention and focus. These clinical improvements reinforce our belief that Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology can address underlying neural dysfunction associated with complex mental health conditions.”

Dr. David Owens, Chief Medical Officer of Nexalin, added, “From a clinical and scientific standpoint, this study is significant because it moves beyond symptom checklists and directly examines how the brain is functioning. The use of MEG allowed researchers to observe reductions in excessive gamma activity and improvements in functional brain networks. These findings provide valuable insight into how deep, frequency-specific neurostimulation may help regulate abnormal neural signaling that contributes to attention deficits, while maintaining a strong safety profile.”

The study, titled, “Efficacy and safety of transcranial alternating current stimulation in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: a double-blind randomized sham-controlled trial,” was conducted by researchers at Peking University Sixth Hospital and published online in Molecular Psychiatry in December 2025. The trial utilized Nexalin-manufactured neurostimulation equipment and incorporated MEG imaging to evaluate both clinical outcomes and underlying brain network changes.

While the study was conducted in adults, the findings reflect a broader scientific shift toward understanding mental health conditions as disorders of brain network regulation rather than isolated chemical imbalances. ADHD affects millions of individuals worldwide, and current treatment approaches often rely on pharmaceutical therapies that may not directly address underlying neural dysregulation and can be associated with unintended side effects. By directly measuring and influencing abnormal brain activity—rather than relying on symptom relief alone—Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology represents a fundamentally different, drug-free approach to neuromodulation.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to help address the global mental health epidemic. Nexalin’s proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology is non-invasive, drug-free, and designed to modulate disrupted brain networks associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin’s neurostimulation devices are approved in multiple international markets, and the Company continues to advance research across a range of neurological and psychiatric conditions.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: NXL@crescendo-ir.com