Token Security Achieves Rapid Growth in 2025 as Enterprises Address the Critical Security and Compliance Risks of Agentic AI

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security , the leader in identity-first AI security, today announced strong market momentum throughout 2025, driven by enterprise AI adoption, continuous product innovation, and industry recognition. The company achieved triple-digit growth as cybersecurity, IAM, and cloud teams raced to gain visibility, control, and governance over the fastest-growing attack surface in their enterprise: Agentic AI.





As organizations accelerate adoption of cloud automation, service accounts, APIs, and autonomous AI agents across business-critical workflows, NHIs now outnumber human identities by staggering ratios and have quietly become one of the largest yet least-governed attack surfaces in the enterprise. This is why AI-forward companies such as Bloomreach, HiBob, BetterHelp, and Dayforce have chosen Token Security to help them securely manage their AI adoption.

“2025 was the year non-human identity risk stopped being theoretical, with AI agents, service accounts, and machine credentials outnumbering human users by orders of magnitude,” said Itamar Apelblat, CEO and Co-Founder of Token Security. “At the same time, enterprises recognized that identity programs designed for people simply can’t govern identities that act autonomously and at machine speed.”

Token Security also expanded its technology leadership in 2025 with innovations focused on visibility, lifecycle management, and least-privilege enforcement for both traditional machine identities and emerging agentic AI workloads. These capabilities help organizations move from static configuration reviews to continuous oversight of how non-human and AI agent identities are created, used, and retired.

“Traditional IAM fails because it treats machines like people. We built Token machine-first and AI-native to secure the speed and scale of today’s autonomous agents,” said Ido Shlomo, CTO and Co-Founder of Token Security. “AI agents don’t just authenticate, they take action, call APIs, chain workflows, and make decisions. Securing them requires treating identity as a runtime control plane, not a one-time configuration. That’s the architectural shift we are addressing.”

2025 Highlights

Beyond customer adoption, Token Security contributed to broader industry understanding of NHI and AI agent risk through technical research, open source tools, and collaboration with CISOs and cloud security leaders. This work helped shape emerging best practices around ownership, privilege boundaries, and lifecycle governance for identities that don’t fit traditional human models. The company’s milestones included:

With non-human and AI agent identity security emerging as a distinct and growing discipline, Token Security enters 2026 positioned at the center of this market shift, helping enterprises safely operationalize AI while maintaining control over the identities that power it.

About Token Security

Token Security accelerates secure enterprise adoption of Agentic AI by discovering, managing, and governing every AI agent and non-human identity across the organization. From continuous visibility to least-privilege enforcement and lifecycle management, Token Security provides complete control over AI and machine identities, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, TLV Partners, SNR, and industry veterans, including Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of Lookout, and Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks. For more information: www.token.security .

