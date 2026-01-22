Token Security Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Go-To-Market and Product Innovation for Agentic AI Security

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security , the leader in identity-first security for agentic AI, today announced the appointment of Walt Carrington as Vice President of Sales and Oron Kaiser as Head of Product Management. These new additions to the leadership team will help the company capitalize on the growing enterprise adoption of AI agents and the need to secure them.





The appointments come as organizations grapple with the explosive growth of autonomous AI agents embedded across business-critical workflows, creating a new identity attack surface that traditional IAM and access controls were never designed to govern. Token Security is seeing growing demand from security, IAM, and cloud teams seeking to operationalize agentic AI safely without slowing innovation.

“AI agents are quickly becoming a core part of how enterprises operate, but they introduce a fundamentally new identity challenge,” said Itamar Apelblat, CEO and co-founder of Token Security. “With the addition of Walt and Oron we’re boosting our capabilities to scale both product innovation and sales execution, two critical elements for success as this market moves from early adoption to broad production deployment.”

Carrington brings more than two decades of enterprise sales leadership across identity, security, cloud infrastructure, and integration platforms. Most recently, he served as Regional Vice President at SailPoint, where he led one of the top-performing enterprise sales teams in the Americas and helped drive large-scale adoption of identity security solutions among Fortune 1000 organizations. He has also served in senior sales leadership roles at MuleSoft, VMware, Riverbed, Juniper Networks, Force10 Networks, and Cisco.

“Enterprises aren’t experimenting with AI agents anymore, they’re deploying them into production,” said Carrington. “Token Security is tackling a problem organizations know they need to address, but lack the tools to control. My team will help customers operationalize this new identity layer quickly and safely, without disrupting how the business wants to use AI.”

Kaiser brings to Token Security extensive experience in building and scaling enterprise SaaS platforms where security, reliability, and governance are critical. He previously served as Head of Product at MineOS, owning product strategy and execution for data-intensive systems operating at enterprise scale. He has also held senior product roles at Demostack, Fiverr, and monday.com, where he led roadmap development and cross-functional delivery for platforms managing complex workflows and sensitive access.

“As AI agents become autonomous actors inside the enterprise, product teams need to rethink identity controls from the ground up,” said Kaiser. “The Token platform provides identity governance that operates at runtime, not just configuration time. That means tight feedback loops between customer needs, platform capabilities, and real-world agent behavior.”

About Token Security

Token Security accelerates secure enterprise adoption of Agentic AI by discovering, managing, and governing every AI agent and non-human identity across the organization. From continuous visibility to least-privilege enforcement and lifecycle management, Token Security provides complete control over AI and machine identities, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, TLV Partners, SNR, and industry veterans, including Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of Lookout, and Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks. For more information: www.token.security .

