Token Security is a Top 10 Finalist for RSAC™ 2026 Innovation Sandbox Contest

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security , the leader in identity-first security for agentic AI, today announced it has been named one of the Top 10 Finalists for the RSAC™ 2026 Conference Innovation Sandbox contest. Token Security was selected for its AI Agent Identity Security Platform, which provides continuous discovery, lifecycle governance, and intent-based access controls for AI agents.

Token Security will present its technology live to a panel of industry judges and an in-person audience on Monday, March 23, 2026, at the RSAC 2026 Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.





The RSAC™ Innovation Sandbox contest is widely regarded as one of the cybersecurity industry’s premier showcases for early-stage innovation, highlighting startups with the potential to make a significant impact on information security. Over the past 20 years, Innovation Sandbox finalists have gone on to achieve more than 100 acquisitions and raise over $17.8 billion in funding.

As enterprises rapidly deploy AI agents to effectively multiply their workforce, write code, automate workflows, and make decisions at machine speed, they are introducing thousands of autonomous identities that fall outside the scope of traditional identity and access management (IAM) systems. Token Security addresses this growing blind spot by discovering AI agents across enterprise environments, implementing lifecycle controls, establishing intent-based permissioning, enforcing least-privilege access, and providing full auditability for every action an agent takes.

"It's an honor to be named a finalist for the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest," said Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder and CEO of Token Security. "AI agents are already acting as privileged operators inside enterprise environments, but most organizations lack visibility, ownership, and control over these identities. This recognition underscores the urgency of securing agentic AI using identity and agent intent, and validates Token Security’s leadership role in this fast-growing market."

Unlike traditional tools designed for static service accounts or API keys, Token Security governs AI agents that think, learn, and act autonomously. The platform integrates with leading AI, cloud, and identity providers, enabling organizations to accelerate agentic AI adoption at scale without introducing unmanaged risk or undermining Zero Trust principles.

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest begins at 9:30 a.m. PT on Monday, March 23, with winners announced at approximately noon the same day. The judging panel includes senior leaders from Morgan Stanley, JPMorganChase, Verizon, Capitol Meridian Partners, and independent cybersecurity research.

For more information about RSAC 2026, taking place March 23–26 in San Francisco, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa

About Token Security

Token Security accelerates secure enterprise adoption of Agentic AI by discovering, managing, and governing every AI agent and non-human identity across the organization. From continuous visibility to least-privilege enforcement and lifecycle management, Token Security provides complete control over AI and machine identities, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, TLV Partners, SNR, and industry veterans, including Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of Lookout, and Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks. For more information: www.token.security .

About RSAC

As the cybersecurity industry’s convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world’s leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company’s flagship event, RSAC™ Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit OneRSAC.com .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Token Security

marc@mgpr.net

+1-617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f63b6d1-e96b-410d-8dea-a6d448b40679