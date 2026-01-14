United States Mint Begins Shipping Semiquincentennial Circulating Coins

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) began shipping 2026 Semiquincentennial Circulating Coins, including the dime, half dollar, and the first of five quarter dollars, on January 5. In celebration of the Nation’s Semiquincentennial, for one year only, the United States Mint is redesigning most of our circulating coins. Authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 and signed into law on January 13, 2021, by President Donald J. Trump, these coins commemorate 250 years of American Liberty, reflecting our country’s founding principles and honoring our Nation’s history.

The Emerging Liberty Dime obverse (heads) design features a determined Liberty as the winds of revolution waft through her hair. With steadfast resolve, she faces the tyranny of the British monarchy. Her liberty cap bears stars and stripes, at once a symbol of our burgeoning Nation and a reference to early American coinage. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse (tails) design features an eagle in flight carrying arrows in its talons, representing the American Revolution and the colonists’ fight for independence. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “ONE DIME,” and “LIBERTY OVER TYRANNY.”

The Mayflower Compact Quarter obverse features two Pilgrims embracing as they behold the New World. The Pilgrims did not arrive at their intended destination; therefore, they did not hold a charter to establish a colony at Plymouth. Instead, the Mayflower Compact, signed November 21, 1620, established the colony as a mutual enterprise, and its force of law depended on the consent of the colonists themselves to promote the common good. The Mayflower Compact is considered a precursor to the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. The inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1776 ~ 2026,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The reverse features the Mayflower, with full sails over rough seas, heading west. The Pilgrims aboard sought religious freedom in the New World, eventually landing at Cape Cod and settling in what later became Plymouth, Massachusetts. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “MAYFLOWER COMPACT,” and “25¢.”

The Enduring Liberty Half Dollar obverse design shows a close-up view of the Statue of Liberty, her steadfast gaze looking outward as if toward the future. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse design features Liberty passing her torch, its flame trailing with the momentum of purpose, to a new generation. Inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “HALF DOLLAR,” and “KNOWLEDGE IS THE ONLY GUARDIAN OF TRUE LIBERTY.”

Congress created the Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

