DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Monroe University Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Monroe University (“Monroe”). Monroe learned of a data breach on or about September 30, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About Monroe University

Monroe University is a for-profit institution that offers career-focused programs in New York, St. Lucia, and online.

What happened?

On or about September 30, 2025, Monroe University discovered a data breach that occurred between December 9 and December 23, 2024. An unauthorized third party accessed the network and copied certain files, potentially containing personal information such as names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver’s license and passport numbers, government IDs, medical and health insurance data, login credentials, financial information, and student records. Approximately 320,973 individuals have been impacted by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Monroe, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Monroe data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

