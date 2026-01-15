OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

15 January 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 14 January 2026 it had purchased a total of 3,933 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,933 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 618.50p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 616.00p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 617.72p - -

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 355,501,015 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 355,501,015.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 14-01-2026 13:51:39 GBp 167 617.00 XLON xeaMTvtIM6V 14-01-2026 13:36:16 GBp 156 617.50 XLON xeaMTvtI6SB 14-01-2026 13:36:11 GBp 226 618.00 XLON xeaMTvtI7aW 14-01-2026 12:54:27 GBp 1 617.50 XLON xeaMTvtJkWl 14-01-2026 12:54:26 GBp 266 618.00 XLON xeaMTvtJkWN 14-01-2026 12:23:21 GBp 186 616.00 XLON xeaMTvtJPC3 14-01-2026 12:00:00 GBp 199 616.50 XLON xeaMTvtCsKu 14-01-2026 11:42:25 GBp 284 616.50 XLON xeaMTvtCxIf 14-01-2026 11:04:55 GBp 247 617.00 XLON xeaMTvtCSd4 14-01-2026 10:36:10 GBp 225 617.00 XLON xeaMTvtDtYJ 14-01-2026 09:49:59 GBp 195 617.50 XLON xeaMTvtDGlF 14-01-2026 09:49:59 GBp 195 618.00 XLON xeaMTvtDGlP 14-01-2026 09:26:24 GBp 294 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtDDax 14-01-2026 09:26:24 GBp 9 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtDDaz 14-01-2026 09:26:24 GBp 453 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtDDa3 14-01-2026 09:26:24 GBp 108 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtDDaN 14-01-2026 08:10:25 GBp 222 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtE33q 14-01-2026 08:09:15 GBp 397 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtE0FK 14-01-2026 08:09:15 GBp 103 618.50 XLON xeaMTvtE0FM



