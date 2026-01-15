Tonner Drones Update on Strategic Participations: Elistair Selected for Major French Defense Innovation Project "Pendragon"

Paris, January 15, 2026, 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to highlight a significant operational milestone achieved by Elistair, a strategic participation in which Tonner Drones holds approximately 10% of the capital and a seat on the Board of Directors.

Technical Success in "Projet Pendragon"

Elistair recently participated in a series of successful field tests for Projet Pendragon, a high-profile initiative led by the AMIAD (French Ministerial Agency for AI in Defense) and the Commandement du Combat Futur (CCF). These tests demonstrated the seamless integration and operational complementarity of Elistair's Khronos DroneBox with the Hermione UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle) developed by H2X-Defense.

The technical evaluation confirmed that the combined system provides a unique tactical advantage: the mobility and ground-level vision of the UGV paired with the persistent aerial surveillance of the Khronos tethered drone, capable of sustained flight at altitudes of up to 60 meters. This collaboration is a key step toward the French military’s goal of designing its first robotic unit integrated with Artificial Intelligence for tactical missions.

Ongoing Communication Regarding Strategic Participations

This update follows the communication strategy initiated by Tonner Drones on December 8, 2025, when the Company reported on the accelerating growth of its participation Diodon. As 2026 is positioned as a year of growth, Tonner Drones remains committed to providing its shareholders with regular updates on the operational progress and the inherent value of its various strategic participations, including Elistair, Diodon, and Donecle.

"Elistair’s success within Projet Pendragon underscores its position as a Tier-1 partner for French defense innovation. By highlighting these achievements, we continue the transparent dialogue regarding our strategic participations that began late last year.” Van den Ouden said, CEO. “We believe that the valuation of Tonner Drones is closely linked to the cutting-edge capabilities of the companies we choose to support, and we look forward to sharing further milestones from across our participations."

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

