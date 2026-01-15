Wrap Files IP Application for Next-Generation Multi-Shot Non-Lethal Response System

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public-safety technology, today announced the filing of new intellectual property applications covering a next-generation, shoulder-mounted Non-Lethal Response platform designed as a multi-shot, multi-engagement system with optional directional sound, high-intensity light, advanced sighting, and selectable engagement modes. We believe the filings reflect Wrap’s continued investment in advanced research and development and support a growing pipeline of future product innovations anticipated to begin entering the market in 2026.

The newly filed intellectual property application is intended to protect a shoulder-mounted, multi-engagement non-lethal response platform that integrates optional directional sound, high-intensity light, advanced sighting, and selectable engagement modes into a unified system. The platform is designed to support sequential or combined non-lethal effects that can distract, disorient, deter, and restrain subjects while prioritizing safety and reducing the risk of serious injury or fatal outcomes.

“For investors, we believe the filings represent a meaningful step towards expansion of Wrap’s defensible technology portfolio by demonstrating continued R&D momentum and positioning the company for future product announcements and platform evolution,” said Scot Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Wrap Technologies.

BolaWrap 150 is designed to meet today’s non-lethal needs through an on-person, belt-carried solution that enables officers to safely restrain subjects at distance. The intellectual property application was filed to protect multi-shot platform concepts that extend operational capability beyond single engagements, with the aim of enabling officers and agencies to address evolving scenarios through multi-engagement tactics that seek to provide additional non-lethal intervention opportunities when circumstances require more than a single deployment.

Unlike traditional non-lethal tools that are often single-purpose or limited in capacity, Wrap’s intellectual property filings describe a modular architecture intended to support an expanding family of non-lethal technologies. We believe this approach allows agencies to scale capabilities over time from a common platform, aligning technology adoption with operational requirements, policy frameworks, and community expectations without requiring wholesale replacement of existing systems.

“These intellectual property filings reflect our belief that non-lethal response must be treated as a system, not a standalone device,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap Technologies. “Our focus is on building a protected foundation that enables responsible expansion of non-lethal capabilities while integrating policy, training, human factors, and lawful control tactics. This approach is intended to create more opportunities to resolve encounters safely and non-lethally.”

The intellectual property technology also incorporates human factors considerations, including stress, perception, reaction time, and decision-making under dynamic conditions. Optional directional sound and high-intensity light modules are designed to influence behavior through distraction and disorientation rather than pain compliance, with the goal of supporting earlier and safer intervention in situations where threats are emerging or ambiguous.

Importantly, the platform concepts are intended to operate within constitutional standards, agency policies, and established use-of-force frameworks. The technology is designed to complement—not replace—officer judgment, defensive tactics, and lawful follow-on control techniques, allowing non-lethal response to remain integrated into professional policing practice.

Wrap anticipates that products derived from these intellectual property filings could begin entering the market in 2026, subject to continued development, testing, regulatory considerations, and customer requirements. These advancements are expected to complement the company’s existing non-lethal solutions while reinforcing Wrap’s long-term product roadmap and strategic growth objectives.

The patent applications are subject to review by applicable patent authorities. There can be no assurance that the applications will be approved or that any resulting patents will provide the scope of protection sought.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the outcome of the intellectual property applications, the expected benefits and performance of the BolaWrap® 150 device, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

