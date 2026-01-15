Giatec Latest to Join Command Alkon’s Connected Partner Program

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, and Giatec Scientific Inc. (Giatec), a leader in concrete technology platforms, are proud to announce Giatec’s inclusion in Command Alkon’s Connected Partner program. This collaboration empowers ready mix producers to elevate their quality control processes and maximize profits through efficient mix and material management.

Through this partnership, Command Alkon Dispatch users can easily leverage Giatec’s connected digital concrete platform with SmartMix™ and MixPilot™ in their technology stack. SmartMix offers a comprehensive, cloud-based quality control program that transforms concrete data into actionable intelligence. With advanced features such as automated data entry and AI insights, Giatec’s SmartMix ensures that ready mix producers can streamline their operations while maintaining the highest standards of quality. Additionally, MixPilot offers an integrated Cloud Dispatch API, offering real-time data on in-transit slump, temperature, and volume. This connected platform simplifies quality control processes and provides users with access to comprehensive records of mix and material usage, as well as in-transit monitoring, enhancing traceability and accountability.

The integration also leverages Giatec’s AI-assisted mix optimization, allowing producers to achieve cost, CO2, and workability optimizations. With AI-generated mix predictions and robust mix analysis options, users can make informed decisions that enhance the quality of their concrete and contribute to sustainable practices in their operations.

"We are excited to join Command Alkon’s Connected Partner program," said Aali Alizadeh, CTO and Co-founder of Giatec. "This collaboration empowers ready-mix producers with the tools they need to optimize their operations, ultimately driving profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive market."

"By integrating Giatec’s platform capabilities with Command Cloud, we are providing our customers with an unparalleled level of insight and control over their concrete production," said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. "This innovative partnership will redefine how producers approach quality control and material management."

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON.

Command Alkon is the global leader in technology solutions for heavy building materials producers and suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, the company delivers cloud-ready solutions to improve production, quality control, dispatch fleet, and office operations for ready mix, concrete products, aggregate, and asphalt providers.

ABOUT GIATEC SCIENTIFIC INC.

Giatec Scientific Inc. is a global company revolutionizing the concrete industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time collection and analysis of concrete data from production and delivery to placement. Giatec’s suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete’s lifecycle and reduce concrete’s carbon footprint.

