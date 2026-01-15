American Oncology Research and MiBA Form Strategic Alliance to Integrate Real-Time Data Intelligence with Community-Based Clinical Research

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Research, LLC (AOR), and Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics, LLC (MiBA), today announced a strategic partnership designed to align operational infrastructure with advanced data intelligence in community oncology. By integrating AOR’s site management capabilities with MiBA’s AI-enhanced data ecosystem, the alliance creates a unified framework that closes gaps between study design, site feasibility and patient access.





The collaboration addresses a longstanding challenge in the pharmaceutical industry: the disconnect between static clinical trial protocols and the dynamic reality of patient care. By embedding intelligent data workflows directly into the American Oncology Network (AON), the partnership aims to shift clinical research from a reactive administrative process to a proactive, data-informed discipline.

"To truly advance patient care, we must modernize the infrastructure that supports it," said Katie Goodman, vice president of research at American Oncology Research. "Our partnership with MiBA moves beyond traditional site management by operationalizing real-time data. This allows us to identify friction points before they occur—whether in feasibility, startup or enrollment—ensuring that the speed of research matches the urgency of our patients' needs."

Optimizing the Research Lifecycle

The alliance focuses on reducing the timeline between site selection and patient enrollment. By leveraging MiBA’s deep Real-World Data (RWD) capabilities, AOR can conduct feasibility analysis and patient matching based on contemporaneous network data. This provides a near-real-time view of eligible patient populations, enabling research teams to validate site viability and mobilize resources with greater precision.

“Integrating real-time data into community research is essential to closing the gap between trial availability and patient need,” said Ralph V. Boccia, MD, medical director of American Oncology Research. “This partnership strengthens our ability to identify eligible patients sooner, open trials more efficiently and ensure that life-changing therapies are accessible to individuals receiving care close to home.”

"The future of clinical development relies on the seamless convergence of care and research," said Mark Moch, managing partner at MiBA. "We are moving away from fragmented, siloed processes toward an integrated model where insights drive action. By embedding AI-powered intelligence into AOR’s clinical workflows, we are not just identifying patients; we are architecting a system where trials are accessible, efficient and aligned with the provider’s daily workflow."

Enhancing Provider Engagement and Trial Equity

A key component of the strategy is the integration of research opportunities directly into the point of care. The platform uses targeted insights within the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) environment to close the awareness gap for oncologists, ensuring clinical trials are presented as immediate and viable care options rather than retrospective considerations.

The partnership also strengthens the industry’s ability to meet Diversity Action Plan (DAP) requirements. With a holistic, data-driven operational model, AOR can proactively identify demographic barriers and implement inclusive enrollment strategies during study design. This approach reduces the risk of costly protocol amendments and supports more representative, high-quality data generation.

About American Oncology Research (AOR)

American Oncology Research (AOR) helps practices offer cutting-edge clinical trials without added burden. As part of the American Oncology Network (AON), we bring proven expertise, tailored site management services, and advanced tools to local practices—so more patients can access promising treatments right in their own communities.

We partner with research sites to streamline trial operations, from regulatory oversight to patient recruitment, financial tracking, and beyond. Our approach simplifies processes for providers and accelerates access for patients—without compromising quality, compliance, or care.

With AOR, practices can launch or expand trial offerings and deliver innovation locally-shaping the future of cancer care one patient at a time.

About Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics

Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics (MiBA) is a healthcare AI technology company on a mission to close the feedback loop between physicians, patients, and industry partners. The technology and data insights that MiBA generates supports pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, payers, biotech, health systems and providers to advance the quality of patient care. Learn more at www.mibaanalytics.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states.

