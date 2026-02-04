RKV Medical Center Joins American Oncology Network as First Partner Practice in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RKV Medical Center (RKV), a trusted provider of cancer and blood disorder care in Muskogee and surrounding communities, today announced it has joined American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, becoming the network’s first partner practice in Oklahoma. The practice is located at 301 N. 32nd St. in Muskogee. Dr. Ravikumar Vasireddy is accepting new patients and can be reached at 918-683-2000.





The partnership allows RKV Medical Center to expand patient-focused services, increase access to clinical trials and advanced therapies, and pursue future growth opportunities while continuing to deliver the high-quality, compassionate care that has defined the practice for more than two decades.

RKV Medical Center is led by Ravikumar Vasireddy, MD, a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist who has proudly served patients in the Muskogee community for more than 20 years. As a community oncology practice, RKV provides comprehensive cancer care in a local, outpatient setting, bringing personalized, research-based treatment closer to home.

“At RKV Medical Center, our priority has always been to care for the whole person, not just the disease,” Vasireddy said. “Joining American Oncology Network allows us to strengthen that commitment by expanding access to advanced treatments and resources while preserving the personalized, community-based approach our patients know and trust.”

RKV Medical Center offers a comprehensive range of services designed to support patients physically, emotionally and financially throughout their cancer journey. Services include onsite infusion therapy, including immunotherapy; centralized laboratory and pathology services with faster turnaround times; an in-house specialty pharmacy for timely delivery of oral cancer medications; comprehensive care coordination for symptom management, nutrition and overall well-being; and dedicated financial counseling to help patients navigate coverage and access available assistance programs. RKV also offers diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology services.

By combining specialty expertise with care delivered close to home, RKV Medical Center remains committed to providing a compassionate, patient-centered experience for every individual it serves.

Vasireddy earned his medical degree from Kakatiya University in Warangal, India, where he also completed a residency in pathology. He later completed a dermatology residency at Osmania University in Hyderabad, India, followed by an internal medicine residency at Prince George’s Hospital in Cheverly, Maryland. He completed his fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. Vasireddy is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and licensed by the Oklahoma State Medical Board. His clinical interests include lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, lymphoma and colon cancer.

“We are pleased to welcome RKV Medical Center to American Oncology Network,” said Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of AON. “Dr. Vasireddy’s longstanding dedication to delivering high-quality, personalized cancer care in the community strongly aligns with AON’s mission. This partnership enhances our presence in Oklahoma and reinforces our commitment to increasing access to community-based oncology care.”

“Dr. Vasireddy has built a respected practice centered on clinical excellence and patient trust,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, chief medical officer of AON. “His expertise and collaborative approach will be a valuable addition to our network as we continue advancing high-quality community oncology care.”

For more information about American Oncology Network, visit AONcology.com . To learn more about RKV Medical Center, visit rkvmedicalcenter.com.

About RKV Medical Center

RKV Medical Center is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice serving Muskogee, Oklahoma, and surrounding areas for more than 20 years. The practice specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders and is dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered care throughout every stage of the healthcare journey. For more information, please visit rkvmedicalcenter.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3af5b0d9-f3e9-4dcc-8f2e-44717011b1b6