Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) Provides Mid-Month Update on Name Change to American Fusion, Audit Progress, and Other Key Updates

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” or the “Company”), together with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary (“Kepler”), today provided a corporate update outlining recent and ongoing initiatives related to its corporate transition, regulatory filings, audit progress, valuation work, and organizational development following its transaction with Kepler Fusion Technologies.

Name Change

The Company confirmed that it filed a corporate action with FINRA, January 12, 2026, to effect a corporate name change to American Fusion Inc. and a voluntary trading symbol change. The filing was submitted through FINRA’s corporate actions process and is currently under review in the normal course. The proposed name change and ticker symbol change is intended to reflect the Company’s core focus on advanced fusion energy technologies. In connection with the corporate action, the Company has submitted requests for multiple potential trading symbols, including preferences for AFTX, AMFN, or AFEI; however, no determination has been made, and is pending completion of FINRA’s review and assignment process.

In parallel, the Company has initiated the process to redomicile from Delaware to Texas. This transition is intended to align the Company’s corporate structure with its operational footprint, management location, and long-term strategic objectives. The redomiciliation process is underway in accordance with applicable corporate governance and regulatory requirements.

Audit and Financials

Renewal Fuels also reported significant progress on its 2024 and 2025 PCAOB Financial Statement Audit and regulatory initiatives. The Company has substantially completed responses to audit data requests, and the audit is now significantly underway, with completion targeted for February 2026. In addition, the Company has engaged highly experienced securities counsel and is in the process of preparing a registration statement for filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its broader public company compliance, reporting, and capital markets strategy to meet the requirement for listing on a national exchange.

With respect to valuation and financial reporting, the Company has completed a third-party valuation and is currently finalizing purchase price accounting and related disclosure requirements in accordance with ASC 805 for inclusion in its consolidated financial statements and audit process.

Organizational Updates

The Company also provided an update on organizational development and capital markets planning. Renewal Fuels has identified at least one independent director candidate and expects to appoint one or two independent directors within the coming weeks as part of its ongoing governance enhancement efforts. In addition, the Company is evaluating an uplisting to the OTCQB marketplace as an interim step while it continues preparations related to a potential future listing on the Texas Stock Exchange, subject to meeting applicable requirements.

Investor Relations

Separately, Kepler Fusion Technologies has launched a new corporate website as part of the Company’s broader branding and communications initiatives. The American Fusion Energy primary domain, is currently in development and will continue to be built out as additional content, disclosures, and investor materials are made available. In the interim, investor information related to Kepler Fusion Technologies remains by clicking here. Relevant content will be transitioned to the American Fusion website as development progresses.

“These steps reflect disciplined execution across governance, regulatory compliance, and operational readiness,” said Richard Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Renewal Fuels, Inc. “We are methodically laying the foundation required to support a scalable fusion energy platform within the public markets.”

Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler Fusion Technologies, added, “As we move toward operating as American Fusion, our focus remains on advancing a commercially deployable fusion platform supported by strong governance, transparent reporting, and long-term infrastructure planning. The progress being made across audit, valuation, regulatory preparation, and corporate alignment reflects our commitment to building a durable public company foundation alongside continued technical development.”

Upcoming

In addition, the Company expects to publicly release a technical white paper in the coming days that will discuss key aspects of Kepler’s fusion technology, system architecture, and development roadmap. The Company also anticipates providing an update on intellectual property activity, including recent or pending patent filings, as early as next week.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies and American Fusion

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy company developing a compact, aneutronic fusion power system designed for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure-scale applications. Its proprietary Texatron™ platform is engineered to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free baseload electricity with no radioactive waste and is intended for deployment in distributed, grid-constrained, and mission-critical environments. Following completion of the Company’s corporate action and regulatory processes, Renewal Fuels intends to operate under the name American Fusion Inc., reflecting its strategic focus on advanced fusion energy technologies and infrastructure development.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is a Delaware corporation that has completed a comprehensive corporate reset, restoring a clean governance and capital structure and achieving full OTC Markets compliance. The Company is focused on disciplined execution of strategic transactions and platform development initiatives intended to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to the proposed transaction, potential change of control, valuation expectations, technology development and commercialization, litigation matters, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, obtain regulatory approvals, develop and commercialize fusion technology, resolve litigation matters, obtain financing, engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements, achieve or maintain compliance with SEC or exchange requirements, and general market and economic conditions. References to third-party companies, technologies, or transactions are based on publicly available information and are provided solely for comparative or informational context. The previously announced letter of intent is non-binding and subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of closing requirements. No assurances can be given that any proposed transaction or change of control will be completed as described, or at all. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

