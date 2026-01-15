Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2031 Outlook: Growing at 3.78% CAGR, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mordor Intelligence has published a new research report on the Critical infrastructure protection market, providing a comprehensive analysis of market size, growth dynamics, segmentation, regional outlook, and competitive landscape. The critical infrastructure protection market size is estimated at USD 160.15 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 192.8 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period (2026–2031), with the study also analyzing Critical Infrastructure Protection market share across major regions.



The Critical Infrastructure Protection market growth is being fueled by the increasing convergence of cyber and physical security systems, rising investments in smart grids and intelligent transportation networks, and heightened focus on safeguarding energy, water, defense, healthcare, and communication infrastructure, supporting a positive Critical Infrastructure Protection market forecast over the coming years. Governments and private operators are increasingly focusing on resilience, advanced threat detection, and rapid response capabilities across critical assets, highlighting the growing significance of the Critical Infrastructure Protection industry and shaping key Critical Infrastructure Protection market trends.

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Trends Shaping Security Investments

Smart Grid Security Enhances CIP Solutions



Modernization of smart grids is driving the integration of physical security and cyber protection. Utilities are increasingly combining traditional measures like perimeter controls and video monitoring with advanced AI-based threat detection to safeguard substations, distributed energy resources, and automated systems. This convergence of technologies strengthens operational reliability while expanding the Critical Infrastructure Protection market.

Regulatory Forces Driving CIP Adoption



Increasing regulatory requirements are shaping how organizations approach critical infrastructure protection. Governments worldwide are pushing for stricter compliance, prompting companies to adopt standardized security frameworks and strengthen their cybersecurity measures. As voluntary guidelines evolve into mandatory obligations, organizations are accelerating investments in protective technologies and services to stay ahead of audits and avoid penalties.



Regional Dynamics of Critical Infrastructure Protection Market



North America continues to hold a strong position in the Critical Infrastructure Protection market, supported by regulatory roadmaps that mandate reporting across multiple sectors. Strategic investments by domestic vendors and standardized AI-driven safety frameworks are strengthening supply chains and improving response capabilities, reinforcing the region’s leadership in infrastructure security.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, driven by proactive cyber defense legislation, partnerships for managed industrial security, and increasing investments in localized cybersecurity operations. Government programs and digital infrastructure initiatives are expanding opportunities for vendors, though regional variations in standards and regulations require tailored solutions.

Table of Contents (Partial) - CIP Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Government Mandates (e.g., NIS-2, CISA) in North America and EU

4.2.2 State-backed OT Cyber-attacks on Energy and Water Utilities

4.2.3 Smart-Grid Roll-outs Driving Integrated Physical-Cyber Spending

4.2.4 5G and Edge Expansion Increasing Telecom Attack Surface in Asia



4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legacy OT-Security Interoperability Gaps

4.3.2 Shortage of OT-Skilled Cybersecurity Workforce

4.3.3 High Total Cost of Ownership of End-to-End Solutions

4.3.4 and more

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory and Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Degree of Competition

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Security Type

5.2.1 Physical Safety and Security



5.2.1.1 Screening and Scanning

5.2.1.1.1 Video Surveillance

5.2.1.1.2 Access Control

5.2.1.1.3 PSIM and PIAM

5.2.1.1.4 CBRNE Detection

5.2.1.2 Cybersecurity

5.2.1.2.1 Network Security

5.2.1.2.2 SCADA / OT Security

5.2.1.2.3 Identity and Access Management

5.2.1.2.4 Data and Application Security

5.2.1.2.5 Secure Communications

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud / X-as-a-Service

5.4 By Vertical

5.4.1 Energy and Power

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Transportation

5.4.4 Telecommunications

5.4.5 Government and Defense



5.4.6 Chemical and Manufacturing

5.4.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.4.8 Sensitive Infrastructure and Data Centers

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.5.3.2 Germany

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific



5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 New Zealand

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 GCC

5.5.5.1.2 Turkey

5.5.5.1.3 Israel

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.3 Egypt

5.5.5.2.4 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves



6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.4 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.5 Northrop Grumman Corp.

6.4.6 Hexagon AB

6.4.7 Airbus SE

6.4.8 General Electric Company

6.4.9 Kaspersky Lab Inc.

6.4.10 Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.

6.4.11 Ericsson AB

6.4.12 Claroty

6.4.13 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.14 IBM Corporation

6.4.15 ABB Ltd.

6.4.16 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.17 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK



7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-critical-infrastructure-protection-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

